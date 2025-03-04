Iteris V2X Connect™ Receives OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment Certification

With this achievement, V2X Connect sets a new benchmark in the industry

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IoT--Iteris, Inc., the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management and part of Almaviva Group, today announced that its Iteris V2X Connect™ connected vehicle solution has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment status from the OmniAir Consortium®.

The OmniAir Consortium® Certification is a third-party program that independently evaluates conformance, interoperability, and security of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technologies for transportation and connected vehicle (CV) applications. This certification demonstrates that the Iteris V2X Connect complies with industry standards and specifications for over-the-air, trusted communications, including standards defined by the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), as well as other relevant industry organizations.

Iteris V2X Connect is an advanced and intuitive diagnostic tool to validate CV applications, which OmniAir’s Executive Director Jason Conley described as setting “a new benchmark in the industry” in their announcement of the certification. It uses cutting-edge technology to process a variety of CV messages such as signal phase and timing, geographic data, traveler information, and pedestrian safety alerts—all central to improving safety and mobility.

Iteris V2X Connect is part of a broader suite of connected vehicle solutions, which is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the most comprehensive solution for monitoring, visualizing, and optimizing mobility infrastructure. The platform leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services, and managed services to create safer, more efficient travel experiences for both drivers and pedestrians.

“This certification reaffirms Iteris’ leadership in the USDOT’s Connected Vehicle initiative, particularly as we prepare to participate in the joint OmniAir and USDOT conformance and interoperability testing event this May,” says Todd Kreter, senior vice president and chief technology officer at Iteris. “It's a testament to our commitment to advancing V2X technology and ensuring safer, smarter transportation networks. For our customers, we hope this recognition provides added confidence in our expertise and reinforces our role as a trusted partner.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions and part of the Almaviva Group businesses serving the transportation and logistics industry. Iteris’ cloud-enabled solutions help public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to make mobility safe, efficient, and sustainable. As a pioneer in intelligent transportation systems technology, Iteris’ advanced detection sensors, mobility and traffic data, software-as-a-service offerings, and consulting services represent a comprehensive range of mobility infrastructure management solutions that serve in North America and around the world.

For more information, visit Iteris’ website at www.iteris.com.

About Almaviva Group

Almaviva, an Italian digital innovation group, supports the country’s growth processes by embracing the challenges that companies must face in order to remain competitive in the digital age, innovating its own business models, organization, corporate culture, and ICT. With solid made-in-Italy expertise, Almaviva has built a global network consisting of 30 companies and 79 offices in Italy and abroad, with a significant presence in LATAM (Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic), as well as in the United States, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Tunisia. For more information visit www.almaviva.it [almaviva.it]

