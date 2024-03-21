Iteris to Enhance 511 Road Management System for State of South Dakota

Enhanced system features to improve safety and mobility for the traveling public

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) awarded Iteris a one-year contract to introduce new features to its 511 traveler information system and to continue operation and maintenance services for the statewide system.





SDDOT 511, which is powered by Iteris’ advanced traveler information system, ClearRoute®, delivers contextual, real-time, actionable information to the traveling public and transportation professionals throughout South Dakota. This new contract will fund two new enhancements: (1) county and tribe road closure and travel advisory enhancements and (2) automation of state highway network map updates. Additionally, under the terms of this latest award, Iteris will continue to provide operation and maintenance of the roadway management system (RMS) itself, the SD511 website, the SD511 mobile applications for iOS and Android, and the interactive voice response telephone number.

“We are proud to continue to be South Dakota’s trusted provider of the SD511 roadway management system,” said Dr. Moe Zarean, general manager of mobility operations services at Iteris. “The 511 service is paramount to efficiency and road safety in South Dakota, especially during winter weather, and Iteris is proud to help the travelling public safely plan their travel across and throughout the state.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

