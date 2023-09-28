Iteris Expands Capacity of Vantage Detection Platform with Release of Vantage Next Max™

Doubles Vantage detection platform’s lane coverage per in-cabinet processor

Increases Vantage detection platform’s total addressable market

Extends Vantage detection platform’s total cost of ownership advantage









AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has launched Vantage Next Max™, a new central control unit (CCU) that doubles the number of sensors supported on the Vantage Next® platform from four to eight sensors per in-cabinet processor.

This new addition to the Vantage detection product suite is an ideal traffic detection solution for larger or uniquely-configured intersections with up to ten lanes, diverging diamond interchanges and locations with special requirements that may typically require more sensors to achieve comprehensive detection coverage. It saves time, space and effort by allowing traffic engineers and system integrators to easily install and configure a single system rather than multiple systems in a traffic cabinet.

With this new product, Iteris and the Vantage platform will be able to address a new and growing segment of the market that typically is a source of greater safety risk and higher traffic management because of challenges associated with large or complex intersection designs.

The Vantage detection product suite is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

“When the Vantage Next platform was released, it revolutionized the traffic industry. Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of Vantage Next Max, our latest innovation as we continue to prioritize evolving customer needs,” said Tiffany Symes, senior director of product management at Iteris. “Proper detection coverage improves traffic operations, reduces emissions, and enhances safety, and with this high-capacity platform we’re making it easier than ever to optimally manage large intersections.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “feels,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our new Vantage platform product and its benefits and impacts. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our products and services in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing product and service offerings in the transportation industry; the potential impact of service and solution offerings from competitors and such competitors’ patent coverage and claims; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Contacts

Media Contact

Breanna Wallace



Tel: (949) 996-5348



Email: brwallace@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



Todd Kehrli



Tel: (213) 277-5550



Email: iti@mkr-group.com