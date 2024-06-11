Iteris ClearMobility Platform will Integrate Sumitomo Electric’s Pedestrian Sensor to Create Industry’s Most Advanced Pedestrian Detection Solution

State-of-the-art detection solution will transform pedestrian detection in the United States

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, and Sumitomo Electric Industries (SEI) today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will bring the highly acclaimed Sumitomo Pedestrian Detection sensor to the U.S. market, a technology that has significantly enhanced pedestrian safety across Japan.









Beginning this year, Iteris will integrate SEI’s advanced pedestrian detection sensor, which utilizes advanced radar technology to detect pedestrians with remarkable accuracy, into the Iteris ClearMobility® Platform. In addition to its exceptionally accurate detection capability, this highly sophisticated solution will provide valuable, granular pedestrian data that will enhance Iteris’ uniquely curated mobility data set.

“We are thrilled to partner with Iteris to bring our innovative pedestrian detection sensor to the U.S. market. This technical and commercial collaboration with Iteris marks a significant milestone for us, as we are committed to enhancing safety standards not only within Japan, but internationally as well,” said Hitoshi Hirata, General Manager of Systems & Electronics Division of Sumitomo Electric. “By leveraging Iteris’ extensive market expertise and distribution network, we are confident that integrating our advanced pedestrian detection sensor into the ClearMobility Platform will set a new benchmark for safety and reliability for both American pedestrians and drivers.”

Given the world’s busiest pedestrian crossings exist in Japan, SEI developed the world’s most advanced pedestrian detection sensor. Launched in 2017, the Sumitomo pedestrian detection sensor is currently operating in five regions in Japan. It has been instrumental in reducing traffic incidents, particularly among vulnerable populations such as the elderly. This makes it a perfect addition to the U.S. market, which has seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities since 2009—a trend the transportation industry and federal government among others are working to reverse.

“We are deeply committed to enhancing the safety and efficiency of our nation’s transportation systems,” said Joe Bergera, CEO of Iteris. “Sumitomo’s decision to collaborate with Iteris is a testament to our shared vision for a safer, smarter mobility future. Their sensor will complement our market-leading detection portfolio perfectly, continuing to strengthen the already robust capabilities of the ClearMobility Platform.”

Iteris’ comprehensive suite of advanced and reliable detection solutions are part of Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. It applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is a recognized global technology leader with over 289,000 employees working at more than 414 group companies in 40 countries. Building on over 120 years of innovation, today Sumitomo Electric is engaged in diversified business activities that support people’s daily lives and industries in five business segments: environment & energy, infocommunications, automotive, electronics, and industrial materials. For more information, visit https://sumitomoelectric.com.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “feels,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “outlooks,” “targets,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the contractual relationship and the impacts, performance, and benefits of the integrated technologies. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to provide our services and products in a cost-efficient manner; our ability to effectively introduce, market and gain broad acceptance of our new and existing solution offerings; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures, such as competitors’ patents coverage and claims; challenges in the development of software-based solutions generally; and the impact of general economic, political and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

