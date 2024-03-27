Iteris Awarded $9.6 Million Contract by the Orange County Transportation Authority for Countywide Smart Mobility Initiative

Project will reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and result in more sustainable transportation in Orange County, California

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced it has been awarded a new contract by the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) for an unprecedented countywide traffic signal synchronization project that will ultimately increase efficiency, safety and sustainability across the entire county.









Under the terms of the $9.6 million agreement, Iteris will provide signal timing design, operations and maintenance for all 34 cities in Orange County, California, one of the most populous counties in the entire United States. The project will be a strategic reset of the traffic signal synchronization baseline for over 2,500 signals—representing a significant shift in approach and the need to leverage emerging technologies.

Iteris will utilize its ClearGuide® SaaS solution, rather than temporary and/or manual data collection methods that provide only limited insights, to efficiently capture a broader spectrum of signal performance metrics to guide signal retiming and subsequent monitoring of the network. In other words, with ClearGuide, Iteris traffic operations personnel can remotely monitor arterial travel times and reliability, identify congestion hotspots and prioritize further retiming efforts to enhance network performance. This will also be Iteris’ first deployment of Signal Trends, a new probe data-based solution within ClearGuide that helps implement and manage signal timing without reliance on roadside equipment.

The ClearGuide solution is a key component of Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, the world’s most complete solution to continuously monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure. ClearMobility applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

“We’re excited to be working with the Orange County Transportation Authority on this important smart mobility initiative,” said Bernard Li, vice president, mobility professional services at Iteris. “The project represents an important shift toward data-driven decision making and continues OCTA’s position as a national leader in arterial management that focuses on safety and sustainability for all roadway users.”

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Iteris Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as “believes,” “feels,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “outlooks,” “targets,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “can,” and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded contract and benefits and impacts of our services and solutions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services in a cost-efficient manner; government funding and budgetary delays, constraints and issues; adverse impacts of performance timing; the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors and other competitive pressures; and the impact of influences and general economic, political, environment, and other conditions in the markets we address. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Contacts

Media Contact

Breanna Wallace



Tel: (949) 996-5348



Email: brwallace@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



Todd Kehrli



Tel: (213) 277-5550



Email: todd@mkrir.com