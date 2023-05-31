Iteris Announces Date Change for 2023 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoT—Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has changed the earnings release date for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year conference call and webcast to Tuesday, June 13th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Iteris is changing the earnings press release date and conference call date to coincide with its revised Form 10-K filing date of June 13th and allow additional time to complete its fiscal year-end closing procedures.

Conference call numbers remain the same as previously communicated and are summarized below.

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023



Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)



Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-506-0062



International dial-in number: +1 973-528-0011



Participant Access Code: 819740

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Iteris earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com. Those parties who previously registered for the webcast call will not need to register again for the call due to the date change.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the replay dial +1- 877-481-4010 (US and Canada Toll Free) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 48360.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact

Kerry Shiba



Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Tel: (949) 270-9457



Email: kshiba@iteris.com

Investor Relations

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



Todd Kehrli



Tel: (213) 277-5550



Email: iti@mkr-group.com