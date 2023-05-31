<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Iteris Announces Date Change for 2023 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year...
Business Wire

Iteris Announces Date Change for 2023 Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ITI #IoTIteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has changed the earnings release date for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year conference call and webcast to Tuesday, June 13th at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Iteris is changing the earnings press release date and conference call date to coincide with its revised Form 10-K filing date of June 13th and allow additional time to complete its fiscal year-end closing procedures.

Conference call numbers remain the same as previously communicated and are summarized below.

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 888-506-0062

International dial-in number: +1 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 819740

If joining by phone, please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Iteris earnings call. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MKR Investor Relations at 1-213-277-5550.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Iteris website at www.iteris.com. Those parties who previously registered for the webcast call will not need to register again for the call due to the date change.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and will remain available for one week. To access the replay dial +1- 877-481-4010 (US and Canada Toll Free) or +1 919-882-2331 (International) and enter replay passcode 48360.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility Platform, our cloud-enabled end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Iteris Contact
Kerry Shiba

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (949) 270-9457

Email: kshiba@iteris.com

Investor Relations
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

Todd Kehrli

Tel: (213) 277-5550

Email: iti@mkr-group.com

Articoli correlati

Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2023-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal...
Continua a leggere

Chemours Officially Launches Operations as Part of Joint Venture with BWT and FUMATECH, Meeting Demand in Mobility Applications Critical to Global, Sustainable Hydrogen Economy

Business Wire Business Wire -
With regulatory approvals now in place, Chemours and BWT officially launch THE Mobility F.C. Membranes Company GmbH – A...
Continua a leggere

Kontron and ThinKom Deliver Exceptional Network Flexibility with Readily Available Ka-band SATCOM Antenna Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kontron’s ACE Flight™ 4783 dual modem MODMAN together with ThinKom’s Ka2517 antenna give customers access to a network-agnostic solutionMONTREAL--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Comtech to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on June 8, 2023

Business Wire