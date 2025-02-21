Iterative Health to Present AI Advancements at ECCO 2025, Highlighting Potential to Evolve Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Trial Endpoints

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iterative Health, a healthcare technology and services company partnering with physicians to advance gastrointestinal care, will present five abstracts at the European Crohn’s & Colitis Organization (ECCO) meeting in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 19-22, 2025. These data demonstrate the unprecedented performance of Iterative Health’s AI-enabled Endoscopic Score (AI-ES) and extended Endoscopic Score (AI-ESe) to achieve a standardized and reproducible measure of disease severity and treatment response for ulcerative colitis (UC), and were conducted in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company and leading academic researchers.

“There is a pressing need to modernize traditional endoscopic assessments in IBD to enhance precision and efficiency in ulcerative colitis research,” said Mark Genovese, MD, Senior Vice President of Immunology Development at Lilly. “Through our partnership with Iterative Health, we are uncovering the tremendous potential of AI and machine learning to improve how outcomes are assessed in clinical trials.”

Iterative Health’s AI-ES for UC automates the scoring of endoscopic inflammation severity, aiming to improve the reliability and reproducibility of endoscopic outcomes in clinical trials. As the conventional clinical trial endpoint for UC research, advanced outcome assessment paradigms leveraging AI-ES standardize the traditional human-based central reading paradigm. In addition, Iterative Health’s AI-ESe for UC demonstrates the opportunity to characterize the overall burden of inflammation on endoscopy with unprecedented levels of detail.

“Accurate and consistent disease assessment is critical for advancing ulcerative colitis research and treatment,” said Dr. David T. Rubin, Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the University of Chicago Medicine. “AI-driven approaches can enhance the precision and reproducibility of endoscopic evaluations, which are central to clinical trials and patient care. By improving research with more reliable and standardized assessments, we can accelerate the development of new therapies and generate better data on their efficacy, ultimately enabling providers to make more informed treatment decisions and improve patient care.”

The abstracts being presented at the meeting include:

Digital Oral Presentation #DOP078: Machine Learning Assessment of Endoscopic Severity in Ulcerative Colitis Trials: Model Evaluation Against the 2+1 Reference Standard – February 21 at 9:00 a.m. CET

Poster #P0430: Central Reading of Ulcerative Colitis Endoscopic Disease Activity: Automated but with a Human in the Loop (2M+1H) – February 21 at 12:40 p.m. CET

Poster #P0307: Application of a Machine Learning Model in the 2+1 Central Reading Paradigm to Assess Endoscopic Severity in Ulcerative Colitis Trials – February 21 at 12:40 p.m. CET

Poster #P0451: Using a Machine Learning Model to Assess Agreement Between Inflammation in the Rectosigmoid and Entire Colon in Patients with Ulcerative Colitis – February 21 at 12:40 p.m. CET

Poster #P0264: Using a Machine Learning Model to Grade Clip-Level Endoscopic Inflammation Reveals the Heterogeneity of Mucosal Inflammation in Ulcerative Colitis – February 21 at 12:40 p.m. CET

"At Iterative Health, we believe that AI can fundamentally change how GI diseases like ulcerative colitis are understood and managed," said Shrujal Baxi, Chief Scientific Officer at Iterative Health. "Our partnerships with leading life science partners, like Lilly, and renowned academic researchers are paving the way for advanced approaches in assessing and measuring the severity of GI diseases, and exemplifying how advanced technology and deep clinical expertise can come together to work towards improving patient outcomes."

