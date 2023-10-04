Iterable Recognized as a Challenger in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Iterable Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Iterable, an AI-powered customer communication platform that helps brands like DoorDash, Volvo and Priceline deliver individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications at scale, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs report. We believe this is an improvement in our position and can be attributed to our rapid implementation of innovative AI features within our platform,” said Andrew Boni, co-founder and CEO of Iterable. “We are honored to be recognized for our ability to execute and completeness of vision and will continue to challenge the status quo to enable marketers the ability to build and optimize campaigns with ease and efficiency.”

As a Challenger, Iterable is recognized by Gartner for its MMH product. According to Gartner, “Vendors in this quadrant distinguish themselves for the level of support and partnership they provide to customers as complements to their MMH solutions.”

Iterable continues to redefine the marketing customer relations management landscape with AI innovation, easy-to-use tools, and customer-centricity. Today’s report follows Iterable’s recent recognition as a Customers’ Choice vendor in the December 2022 Gartner Peer Insights™ “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs.

“I’ve used many enterprise-level ESPs and CRM tools over the years, and none have been as easy to use as Iterable. Both the implementation and overall use of Iterable has been great – the onboarding was super organized and efficient. Using the tool day to day is easy, straightforward, and meets our business needs. We’re really happy with the product and services provided by Iterable.” – Director of Growth, Media, in the United States

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction. To access the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs report, please visit here. To learn about Iterable, visit www.iterable.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

About Iterable

Iterable is the top-rated AI-powered cross-channel customer communication platform that helps organizations like Redfin, DoorDash, Calm, and Box to activate customers with joyful interactions at scale. With Iterable, organizations drive high growth with individualized, harmonized and dynamic communications that engage customers throughout the entire lifecycle at the right time.

