Iterable Introduces AI-Powered Experiments and Identity Toolkit to Help Brands Accelerate Marketing Innovation

“In today’s fast-paced and evolving digital landscape, marketing innovation is not just an option—it’s a necessity,” shared Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “Our customers are looking for ways to leverage experimentation tools that provide more prescriptive insights and automated decision making – and with the rise of generative AI – can leverage AI for variant creation and ideation. At Iterable, we believe in the power of experimentation to drive innovation.”

“Iterable’s AI and Experiment capabilities have enabled Rocksbox to identify critical business obstacles, customer pain points, and test new strategies that set the stage for success,” shared Naomi Eshleman, Senior Lifecycle Marketing Manager, Rocksbox. “As a resource-strapped team, we are able to run experimentation and testing much more effectively with Iterable. We’ve seen the tangible benefits of Iterable AI on our business, and look forward to Iterable’s continued AI innovation.”

New AI-Driven Experiments To Scale Marketing Innovation

Some of the biggest drivers of marketing channel effectiveness result from the frequency of a marketer’s experiments and their ability to measure those experiments effectively. Iterable’s updated Experimentation setup with Copy Assist capabilities is focused on minimizing the time and effort it takes to configure and launch experiments, allowing marketers to easily scale their experimentation efforts.

With Iterable’s Copy Assist integration within experiments, marketers will now receive AI-generated text variations with a single click and can build experiments all within an updated semi-automated setup flow. Iterable also streamlined its experimentation insights and analytics in a way that promotes continuous learning and optimization at scale.

With a centralized space to review and group past experiments, marketers can now seamlessly review experiments’ performance with deeper explainability into experiment results, and create new automatically optimized experiments.

New Iterable Identity Toolkit to Efficiently Manage Customer Profile Data

Iterable is expanding its set of tools to manage customer identity with a robust suite called Iterable Identity Toolkit. The Iterable Identity Toolkit is designed to help marketers effectively identify, understand and manage customer identity, whether they are anonymous or known. The toolkit includes the following capabilities:

Capture User Data: The capture feature set allows marketers to collect and ingest actionable information from customers. These features include cross-channel opt-in, as well our new anonymous user capabilities that give marketers the power to control which anonymous users they want sent into the Iterable platform.

The capture feature set allows marketers to collect and ingest actionable information from customers. These features include cross-channel opt-in, as well our new anonymous user capabilities that give marketers the power to control which anonymous users they want sent into the Iterable platform. Unify User Profile: Unify features allows markers to consolidate all known information about a customer under one profile. This includes the ability for marketers to assign customers with unique IDs from internal systems to unify all data sources. And with our new release, marketers can easily merge anonymous and known profiles to ensure a cohesive messaging strategy.

Iterable Expands Data Integration Capabilities with New Partnerships

Iterable continues to make it easy for customers to integrate more data to drive better personalization and timely messaging. Iterable expanded its partner integrations to include Justuno, a leader in conversion rate optimization, and Extole, an enterprise customer-led growth platform specializing in referral marketing. These integrations help increase subscriber acquisition and better leverage zero and first-party data for more effective campaigns with advanced personalization and audience segmentation.

To learn more about the Iterable Fall Release and how these new capabilities can help businesses expand their global reach, visit www.iterable.com/whats-new.

