Iterable Expands Global Footprint in EMEA With New Lisbon Office

Iterable’s expansion marks another milestone in the company’s impressive global growth trajectory. With offices now spanning San Francisco, New York, Denver, London, Sydney, and Lisbon, Iterable has established a strong international presence. The company now has over 1,200 customers across over 50 countries globally, from brands like Wolt, Cinemark, Box, and Redfin. To fuel its continued growth, Iterable plans to hire at least 100 highly skilled professionals for key roles in Lisbon over the next few years.

“Our expansion to Lisbon—now a thriving European innovation hub—allows us to fully engage with this dynamic ecosystem while bringing us closer to global organizations eager to enhance their customer engagement,” said Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder of Iterable. “We’re excited to tap into the region’s diverse, highly skilled workforce to drive growth for our business and fuel creative solutions for our customers. As we put down roots in Lisbon, we look forward to embracing the local entrepreneurial spirit and forging lasting partnerships that will contribute to the city’s continued success.”

Accelerating Global Innovation

In today’s competitive and fast-paced technological landscape, brands face immense pressure to deliver personalized, impactful experiences to global audiences with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Iterable’s recent innovations and groundbreaking AI capabilities directly address these challenges, empowering marketers to focus on higher-value, strategic pursuits that craft exceptional customer experiences.

The company’s product roadmap reflects a continued investment in making it easier for marketers to reach their audience and stand out in the competitive market. Iterable’s new Lisbon office and talented team will bring fresh perspectives and skill sets that will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s ambitious product strategy, with a continued focus on multichannel development, mobile technologies, and innovation in our core product.

Iterable’s Vice President of Product Engineering, Peter Oh, has relocated to Lisbon. Oh commented, “We’re building a team here in Lisbon that not only lives and breathes Iterable’s values but also brings fresh ideas to the table and finds new ways to tackle challenges and better serve our customers. This move is about more than growth — it’s about injecting more creativity and joy into what we do. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves, contribute to the local tech community, and leverage these new perspectives to drive innovation that benefits our customers worldwide. It’s a win-win that will help us stay ahead in today’s fast-paced market.”

Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement

Iterable’s expansion to Lisbon has been made possible through a strategic partnership with AICEP Portugal Global, the Portuguese government’s agency for investment and export promotion. This collaboration has been instrumental in facilitating Iterable’s smooth entry into the Portuguese market, providing valuable insights into the local business landscape and connecting the company with key resources and talent networks.

“We’re thrilled to have worked closely with Iterable to bring their innovative technology and team to Lisbon. This collaboration exemplifies AICEP’s commitment to fostering partnerships that drive economic growth and technological advancement in Portugal,” said Ricardo Arroja, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at AICEP. “Iterable’s decision to establish a presence here not only validates our country’s appeal as a tech hub but also aligns perfectly with our strategy to attract high-impact investments that create skilled jobs and contribute to our knowledge economy.”

During their recent visit to Lisbon, Samya DasSarma, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Iterable, and Andrew Boni, CEO and co-founder, reinforced the company’s commitment to the region through impactful community engagements, including a fireside chat hosted by Startup Lisboa at the Unicorn Factory Lisboa. Iterable’s trip also included tours of local universities, such as Instituto Superior Técnico, to connect with emerging talent.

“Iterable’s decision to expand into Lisbon is a demonstration on how Lisbon has become the European Capital of Innovation,” said Gil Azevedo, Director of Unicorn Factory Lisboa. “At Unicorn Factory Lisboa, we are committed to supporting the growth of innovative companies at all stages. Iterable’s arrival to Lisbon strengthens our mission to create a leading tech ecosystem in the city, while showcasing Lisbon as a hub for Unicorns and innovation.”

Iterable is actively recruiting in Lisbon. Visit iterable.com/careers for more information and to explore open roles.

