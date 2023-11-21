ITEN Named as CES 2024 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree

The French solid-state battery manufacturer is recognized for its contribution to Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy with its new tiny ecofriendly rechargeable 250µA.h micro-battery.

LYON, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES–I-TEN,SA today announced that it has been named a CES® 2024 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its 250µA.h micro-battery This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record number of over 3000 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2024, the world’s most powerful technology event, happening Jan. 9-12 in Las Vegas, NV.









The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 29 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

ITEN are a French company manufacturing solid-state SMD micro-batteries. As a fully integrated device manufacturer, ITEN control the complete value chain from material synthesis up to the packaging and test. ITEN have raised more than 120M$ since the foundation of the company and their technology has been granted more than 300 patents worldwide so far.

The new 250µA.h micro-batteries have a footprint of #4,5 x 3,2 mm and have two more main features:



– they can be recharged quickly (80% in 8 minutes) and simply at constant voltage (like a capacitor);



– they can deliver high power and high peak currents, of more than 30mA over 100ms, meaning a C-Rate of more than 120.

The C-rate is a key performance for batteries used in low power IOT solutions. Such low-power IOT solutions do indeed consume less and less energy on the average but from time-to-time, the power supply must deliver current spikes to power RF transceivers, microcontrollers sensors or actuators for instance.

Thanks to the high C-rates of ITEN’s batteries, it is now possible to reduce the size and the capacity (by a factor up to 500 or 1000) of the batteries to be used in such IOT solutions: This also reduces the carbon footprint of the energy storage solutions by a factor at least 200 compared to coin cells and this even makes it possible to design ecofriendly autonomous solutions by combining energy harvesting solutions and a micro-battery of very small capacity. In addition, ITEN micro-batteries are ROHS and REACH compliant and contain neither toxic materials, nor heavy metals, nor solvents, no rare earths and do not require a specific recycling process at the end of the system life.

They are thus a concrete response to electronics designers looking for ecofriendly alternatives to coin cells. In this respect, ITEN solutions fit in with the European Directive recommending getting rid of non-rechargeable batteries in all electronic system designs from year 2030.

“We are thrilled and honored by this Best of Innovation Award at CES 2024. This recognizes our disruptive solid-state batteries as main contributors to sustainability, eco-design and smart energy solutions” stated Fabien Gaben, Chairman of the board and founder of the company. “This is really a breakthrough in the way of powering autonomous embedded systems.”

The CES 2024 Innovation Awards honorees, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January during CES Unveiled.

About ITEN:



ITEN is the leading company developing and manufacturing ecofriendly solid-state lithium-ion SMD micro batteries. Such micro batteries are rechargeable In a few minutes and can deliver power over a wide operating temperature range. They are used in many applications as back-up power supply, or to assist primary cells in delivering power or to power autonomous sensor nodes, tracking and monitoring solutions, sensor data loggers, beacons and RF tags, smartphone peripherals, medical devices, home and building automation, smart cities, wearables, and e-textiles.

