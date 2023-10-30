itel Geared to Rattle Entry-level Markets by Launching Revolutionizing Smartphone itel A70

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Entrylevel–itel, a reliable smart life brand, is proud to announce the arrival of its highly-anticipated smartphone the itel A70. This groundbreaking device sets a new standard for entry-level smartphones, combining remarkable technological advancements with a high efficiency, catering specifically to users in emerging markets.









The itel A70 comes with a range of impressive features. With a key focus on affordability, high performance, and exceptional user experiences, itel is once again delivering on its commitment to providing reliable products to all.

One of the standout features is the massive storage of up to 256GB ROM, capable of storing up to 40,000 photos. Additionally, the up to 4+8GB extended RAM enhances the phone’s performance, reducing app startup times by an impressive 60% and making multitasking smoother and more efficient.

Another highlight of this new model is its super clear 6.6″ HD+ big screen with Dynamic Bar technology, offering a 90% screen-to-body ratio for large immersive visuals. It also enables users to have quick access to essential information like battery status, incoming calls, and unlocking status, without opening apps, enhancing experience for entry-level smartphone users.

For photography enthusiasts, itel A70 features a 13MP Super HDR Camera that excels in capturing moments even in challenging backlight conditions. The camera’s automatic multi-scene identification enhances highlight suppression, resulting in clearer and more vibrant backlight photos. The 8MP AI Portrait Selfie camera with soft front flashlight and AI beauty ensures stunning selfies every time.

With a 5000mAh Big Battery and Type-C connectivity, itel A70 offers extended usage. Powered by an advanced octa-core processor, it can ensure fluid navigation through various apps for daily use. The device runs on the new OS 13 system, offering a smooth operating experience. The Smart Link+ technology reduces latency by 20%, enhancing signal stability and automatic network repair in areas with poor connectivity.

itel’s approach to independent production has significantly reduced the cost of production, supply, and R&D of smart technology. By passing on these cost benefits to consumers, itel A70 offers an exceptional smartphone experience at a basic price. This is a testament to itel’s dedication to making advanced technology accessible to all.

Stay tuned for the official release of the itel A70, where its full specifications and pricing details will be unveiled.

