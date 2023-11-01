ITCC Innovation Award Nominations Now Being Accepted

Award Recognizes Thought Leaders in the Certification Industry





CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITCertificationCouncil–Nominations are being accepted for the Information Technology Certification Council’s (ITCC) 2024 Innovation Award. Now in its tenth year, this annual award recognizes innovations in testing, processes, or service, within the IT certification industry. If you or someone you know has added value to a product, service, or initiative within the industry, please consider sending in your submission.

“Innovation is a key driver in the evolution of testing. The ITCC Innovation Award is an opportunity for the credentialing industry to showcase how technology advances the development and delivery of exams and continuously improves the candidate experience,” said Susan Farago, ITCC Chair.

Submission qualifications:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification and testing industry, such as, but not limited to: Increased security of a test Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies Improved convenience or market access to your certified program Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals

Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

Visit the 2024 Innovation Award page on the ITCC website for details on the submission process, judging criteria, and more. There is no fee to participate.

Nominations will be accepted November 1, through December 22, 2023. The award presentation will take place at the ITCC Spring Member Meeting.

For information on the ITCC Innovation Award and past award winners like Stripe, SAP & Questionmark, Certiverse, and HPE, visit the Leadership page on our site.

About ITCC

The IT Certification Council (ITCC) is a nonprofit organization committed to growing and promoting professional IT certifications.

Our core purpose is to support the industry and our member companies by marketing the value of certification, promoting exam security, furthering innovation, and establishing and sharing industry best practices.

Founded in 2007, ITCC is a community of 50+ of the most respected companies in the IT certification industry.

Learn more at www.itcertcouncil.org.

