Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2024 Featuring Facebook, Instagram, Bantoa, GreenApes, and Comehome – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Italy Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics – Q1 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


Social commerce industry in Italy is expected to grow by 37.2% on annual basis to reach US$5.99 billion in 2024.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 31.1% during 2024-2029. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$4.36 billion in 2023 to reach US$23.21 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 70
Forecast Period 2024 – 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 31.1%
Regions Covered Italy

Scope

Italy Ecommerce Industry Key Players

  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Bantoa
  • GreenApes
  • Comehome

Italy Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2020-2029

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2020-2029

  • Clothing & Footwear
  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Food & Grocery
  • Appliances and Electronics
  • Home Improvement
  • Travel
  • Hospitality

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2020-2029

  • B2B
  • B2C
  • C2C

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2020-2029

  • Mobile
  • Desktop

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Domestic
  • Cross Border

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2020-2029

  • Tier-1 Cities
  • Tier-2 Cities
  • Tier-3 Cities

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2020-2029

  • Credit Card
  • Debit Card
  • Bank Transfer
  • Prepaid Card
  • Digital & Mobile Wallet
  • Other Digital Payment
  • Cash

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce
  • Social Network-Led Commerce
  • Social Reselling
  • Group Buying
  • Product Review Platforms

Italy Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2023

  • By Age
  • By Income Level
  • By Gender

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jr23co

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

