Italy Data Centre Market Landscape 2024-2027 Featuring Aruba Cloud, DATA4 Group, Stack EMEA (SuperNAP), and Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report on the Italian Data Centre Market provides comprehensive insights into critical aspects relevant to Data Centre Providers. It covers the key third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities, offering a detailed forecast of Data Centre floor space from 2024 to 2027.

There are well over fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in Italy, with the majority based in Milan, rather than in the capital which is typical the main hub for DCs in Europe. The Italian Data Centre market has been transformed over the past few years, with the entry of new large wholesale Hyperscale Data Centre facilities in the Milan area (including Aruba Cloud, DATA4 Group and Stack EMEA (SuperNAP) – now called Stack Infrastructure.

A number of Data Centre Providers have announced new build and or expansion plans, some these include Compass Data Centers, Data4, Open Fiber, Rai, Vantage Data Centres, Vitali. Expansion plans have been announced by Equinix and Stack. Data Centre pricing forecasts the Italian Data Centre space to increase by 57 per cent and power by 59 per cent over the four-year period from the end of 2023 until the end of 2027.

The report includes projections of Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) for the same period, along with an analysis of Data Centre Power Costs expressed in per kWh. Additionally, it identifies Data Centre geographical city clusters and forecasts Data Centre pricing from 2024 to 2027, detailing costs per rack space, square meter, and per kW rentals.

The report also examines Public Cloud and Data Centre revenues projected from 2024 to 2027, highlighting the key trends shaping the Data Centre landscape and providing an outlook on the sector’s future. This information is essential for understanding the evolving dynamics of the Italian Data Centre market and for strategic planning by providers looking to navigate and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers

Data Centre Development in Italy

Summary Box – Italian Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Italy

Key Italian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Italian Data Centre raised floor space forecast – in m2 (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast – in MW (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Power costs – in Euro per kWH

The Key Italian Data Centre Clusters

Italian Data Centre Pricing Forecast – in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2024 to 2027)

Italian Data Centre Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

Italian Public Cloud Revenues – in millions of Euro per annum (2024 to 2027)

The key trends in the Italian Data Centre Market

Italian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Featured

Aruba Cloud

DATA4 Group

Stack EMEA (SuperNAP)

Telecom Italia Rome (Acilia)

