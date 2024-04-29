Italy Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024: $3.83 Billion Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, Mechanical Infrastructure, General Construction, and Tier Standards to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Italy Data Center Market – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunity 2024-2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Italy data center market is expected to reach a value of $3.83 billion by 2029 from $3.03 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.98%
This report analyses the market share of Italy’s data center. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
Some critical investors in the Italy data center market include Aruba, DATA4, Equinix, Telecom Italia, IRIDEOS, and STACK Infrastructure. The Italy data center market also witnessed the entry of colocation operators such as Compass Datacenters and Vantage Data Centers. The country’s construction contractors have both a global and local presence and supply major market operators such as AECOM, Ariatta, DBA PRO, Future-tech, Eiffage, EDITEL, ISG, and NORMA Engineering.
The cloud market in Italy is witnessing significant growth, attracting investments from international hyperscalers such as Google and Microsoft. Milan’s strategic geographic location has made it a central point for connectivity, and the ongoing and planned expansion initiatives of the global colocation data center operators further underscore the city’s prominence.
Leveraging a strategic global connectivity framework facilitated by a network of submarine cables, the nation strengthens digital connectivity, solidifying its role as a prominent data hub. Italy has 28 operational submarine cables, with five more in the pipeline. Italy aims for climate neutrality by 2050 and invests in renewable energy. In February 2023, the European Investment Bank loaned Asja Ambiente Italia to finance renewable energy projects, aligning with Italy’s environmental goals.
Italy is witnessing substantial investments in AI, with over 470 AI-based startups. Italy’s Strategic Program for Artificial Intelligence includes a USD 164 million fund to support AI startups, fostering innovation and economic growth. Italy is experiencing growth in IoT adoption, increasing the Italy data center market. Rai Way’s Edge project, launched in April 2023, involves establishing 18 edge data centers across Italy, catering to IoT and edge computing needs.
Italy has high 5G coverage, with operators covering around 98.9%-99.7% of the population. TIM’s completion of tenders for 5G backhauling in January 2023 reflects efforts to advance Italy’s digitalization and expand broadband infrastructure.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2023 – 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$3.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$3.83 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.9%
|Regions Covered
|Italy
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Hewlett Packard Enterprises
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- Ariatta
- DBA PRO
- Future-tech
- Eiffage
- EDITEL
- ISG
- NORMA Engineering
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies
- Cummins
- Emicon
- Eaton
- Legrand
- HiRef
- Honeywell
- Piller Power Systems
- Munters
- Pramac
- Rittal
- The R&S Group
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Aruba
- DATA4
- Equinix
- Telecom Italia
- IRIDEOS
- STACK Infrastructure
New Entrants
- Compass Datacenters
- Vantage Data Centers
SNAPSHOT OF EXISTING AND UPCOMING THIRD-PARTY DATA CENTER FACILITIES IN ITALY
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 62
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 10
- Coverage: 16+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
-
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Milan
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data Center Colocation Market in Italy
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Milan
- Other Cities
