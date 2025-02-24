“It Was Like Something Out of a Wild West Movie”: 4Patriots Offers $10,000 Reward to Find “Power Thieves” Who Stole 112 of Its Latest-model Solar Generators in Brazen Train Robbery Outside Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#4Patriots--One of the nation’s largest emergency preparedness providers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of thieves who stole more than 100 of the company’s latest-model solar power generators during a brazen, Wild West-style robbery from a railway car outside Atlanta.

4Patriots will award $10,000 plus a free solar generator to anyone who can help it recover the 112 Patriot Power Generator 1200 units stolen Jan. 31 from a Norfolk Southern Railway car in transit to Locust Grove, Ga., 36 miles south of Atlanta. The stolen generators were among 1,026 being transported to a 4Patriots warehouse facility to be shipped nationwide to the company’s ecommerce customers.

The theft impacted the launch on the 4Patriots website of the Patriot Power Generator 1200, the Nashville-based company’s latest solar generator providing 1,200 watts of silent, fumeless backup power that can power a refrigerator and is safe to use indoors.

“It was like something out of a Wild West movie,” said Matthew Green, 4Patriots’ director of supply chain. “Except this time instead of gold and silver, the thieves stole life-saving generators designed to provide families with power and light during the next storm or blackout.”

According to Green, Locust Grove and Norfolk Southern Railway police are investigating the theft, which was discovered when the container reached 4Patriots’ Atlanta warehouse. In lieu of any leads, 4Patriots today announced the reward of $10,000, plus a new Patriot Power Solar Generator 1200 valued at $1,497.

“We won’t let this brazen crime stop us from delivering these generators to our loyal customers,” said Allen Baler, 4Patriots’ co-founder and CEO. “We are doing everything possible to make more and to ship them out as fast as possible. We had a limited supply, and now we have even less, so unfortunately some folks may miss out. We appreciate the public’s patience.”

Baler had a final message for the perpetrators: “While our main goal is to get our stolen merchandise back, if that’s not possible for some reason, we ask that you do the right thing – give the generators to local families, veterans organizations or nonprofit groups that need them to keep the lights on during the next big storm. That way, at least they will go to a good home.”

Anyone with information or tips can contact 4Patriots at help@4patriots.com. Please put “REWARD” in the subject line. Confidentiality is ensured. Click here to read reward details.

Founded in 2008 by Erin Baler and Allen Baler as a common-sense resource for families wanting to be prepared for everyday and crisis situations, the Nashville company has grown its product line, customer base and profile to become one of the country's leading and fastest-growing proponents of responsible self-reliance.

