IT ServicePoint Invests in PremiseLink Technologies

PINE BROOK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PremiseLink Technologies LLC (“PremiseLink” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology deployment and support services, announced that it has been acquired by an affiliate of IT ServicePoint (“ITSP”), an existing portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”).

Under ITSP, PremiseLink will continue to expand its leadership in field service solutions for top OEMs, VARs, systems integrators and other service providers. The Company provides implementation and support services for a variety of end markets including Mobile Device, Telehealth, Security, IoT and Retail. Since inception, PremiseLink has been a top service provider in the IT field services industry. The Company is headquartered in Long Beach, NY and operates throughout the United States.

Mill Point is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control investments in North America. Mill Point employs an Executive Partner model and has extensive experience investing in the IT services sector. Jeffrey Leventhal, a technology industry veteran with over 25 years of operating, management and investing experience, is serving as Mill Point’s Executive Partner for this investment. ITSP made its first acquisition in February 2023, with the acquisition of Core Technology Solutions (“CTS”).

With a talented management team, including Co-Founders Kevin Donnelly and John Dewoski, PremiseLink will continue to build upon its strong track record of growth and reliable customer service. The combination of PremiseLink and CTS under the ITSP umbrella immediately expands the platform’s geographical reach, service offering and ability to serve existing and new customers throughout the United States and Canada.

Kevin Donnelly and John Dewoski of PremiseLink, commented, “We are thrilled to be joining the IT ServicePoint family, and are excited about their commitment to our growth going forward. We are extremely proud of the extraordinary track record our team has built over the years and look forward to the next chapter for PremiseLink.”

“Under the leadership of Kevin and John, PremiseLink has grown into a true market leader in IT field services. We look forward to partnering with the entire team to continue the Company’s track record of growth and providing quality service to its customers,” said Jeff Leventhal, Executive Partner of Mill Point and Executive Chairman of ITSP.

About PremiseLink Technologies LLC

Headquartered in Long Beach, NY, PremiseLink is a leading technology deployment and services company that offers expert technicians capable of installing, repairing and upgrading a wide range of technology platforms for both residential and commercial clients. Founded in 2016, PremiseLink has been serving the largest OEMs, VARs, system integrators and other service providers in the Mobile Device, Telehealth, Security, IoT and Retail industries. For more information, please visit www.premiselink.com.

About Mill Point Capital LLC

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies in North America across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors. Mill Point’s experienced team of investors and Executive Partners seek portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

