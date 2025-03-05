IT Professionals Suffering From Burnout as Demand Rises for More Hires and Support in the Sector, ISACA Finds

61% of IT professionals in Europe attribute work stress to heavy workloads

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#isaca--The wellbeing of European IT professionals is at risk, as almost three quarters (73%) have reported experiencing work-related stress or burnout. That’s according to new research from ISACA, the leading global professional association helping individuals and organisations in their pursuit of digital trust.

This work-related stress is manifesting in different ways, with three in five (61%) citing a heavy workload as a contributor, as well as tight deadlines (44%) and lack of resources (43%). Nearly half (47%) found that difficult or unsupportive management were impacting workplace wellbeing.

Alongside these internal issues, external challenges including the wider skills gap in the sector mean that more work is being placed on the shoulders of existing staff.

Nearly half (45%) of European IT professionals decided to pursue a job in the sector because they enjoy the problem solving and creativity aspect, and 47% choose to remain in their current job because they find it to be interesting. Over two thirds (68%) of professionals surveyed note they had a salary increase or promotion within the last two years. But for those looking to enter the sector, it can prove difficult - 30% of IT professionals said that specialised skills required for specific IT areas is the third highest challenge in Europe.

Chris Dimitriadis, Chief Global Strategy Officer at ISACA, said: “With skilled employees in such high demand, it is in companies’ best interests and simply the right thing to do to make sure the tech workforce feels supported, motivated, and invested in. Younger IT professionals are switching jobs at a much higher rate, highlighting the need for better retention strategies, including clear career growth pathways and a focus on work-life balance. At the same time, experienced professionals must be given the support they need to stay engaged and continue contributing their expertise. A balanced, well-supported workforce is key to sustaining the industry’s growth and innovation.”

A quarter of IT professionals (24%) cite a lack of mentorship or guidance when entering the sector. Only 15% of European IT professionals have a mentor at all. This is despite over three quarters (76%) feeling that good mentors or role models are important to them.

European IT professionals recognise the benefit of qualifications in furthering their development – 90% have participated in certifications to advance their career, and almost three quarters (74%) said that their employer provides or pays for certifications as part of their career development.

The report can be accessed at https://www.isaca.org/tech-workplace-and-culture. Learn more about SheLeadsTech at www.isaca.org/sheleadstech.

Notes to Editors

All figures are based on fieldwork conducted by ISACA between September 27 and October 12, 2024, amongst 7,726 global respondents and 1,340 European respondents working in IT fields.

firstlight group

Bex Barton, +44 7874 866 091, 020 3617 7240, isacateam@firstlightgroup.io

ISACA

Esther Almendros, +34 692 669 772, ealmendros@isaca.org