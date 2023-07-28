iSun Named a 2023 Top Solar Contractor

WILLISTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the United States receiving significant federal support of solar and storage in the Inflation Reduction Act, excitement for the technologies is growing at a record pace. Solar developers, installers and contractors are capitalizing on the moment by building more substantial projects across the country. iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) was recognized for its increased effort to expand the U.S. market by taking a top spot on the 2023 Top Solar Contractors List, released today by Solar Power World.





The Top Solar Contractors List is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts they installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets and states. iSun is ranked at No. 65 out of 420 firms ranked in the nation, and in specific categories, garnered the following rankings:

Commercial Contractor – 15th

Top Solar EPCs – 30th

Residential Contractor – iSun’s Residential Brand SunCommon is 51st

“Renewable energy accounts for a quarter of U.S. electrical generation, now far exceeding electricity produced by burning coal,” said Kelsey Misbrener, managing editor of Solar Power World. “Solar power is an important member of that renewable makeup, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List are all contributing to our country’s shift to cleaner electricity. We are honored to recognize them each year for their necessary work putting green kilowatts on roofs, over parking lots, in desert locations and across water reservoirs. Every project is making a difference.”

The United States reported its strongest first-quarter ever in Q1 2023 for solar panels installed, and industry analysts expect the solar market to triple in size over the next five years. The industry will stay busy, and companies on the Top Solar Contractors List will be the ones with their boots on the ground — or roof.

About iSun Inc.

Since 1972, iSun has accelerated the adoption of proven, life-improving innovations in electrification technology. iSun has been the trusted service provider to Fortune 500 companies for decades and has installed clean rooms, fiber optic cables, flight simulators, and over 600 megawatts of solar systems. The Company currently provides a comprehensive suite of solar services across residential, commercial, industrial & municipal, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. iSun believes that the transition to clean, renewable solar energy is the most important investment to make today and is focused on profitable growth opportunities. Please visit www.isunenergy.com for additional information.

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

