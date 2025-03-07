IS&S to Participate in the Investor Summit Virtual Conference

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Shahram Askarpour and Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DiGiovanni will participate in the Q1 Investor Summit Virtual Conference, taking place on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

In conjunction with the event, IS&S executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please visit: https://investorsummitgroup.com/, or contact Johnna-Mae Yodico at johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com.

ABOUT INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS & SUPPORT

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial, business and aviation and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IS&S offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IS&S is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry's demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products. For more information, please visit us at www.innovative-ss.com.

IR CONTACT

Paul Bartolai or Noel Ryan

ISSC@val-adv.com