IS&S Gains FAA Approval for a Digital Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) for Its Flat Panel Display System (FPDS)

EXTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) (NASDAQ: ISSC) now offers a FAA certified digital Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) Display System as an enhancement for its B757/B767 Flat Panel Display System (FPDS). This IS&S EICAS Upgrade simplifies the flight deck, resolves ongoing CRT obsolescence issues, reduces weight by an additional 40 pounds, improving fuel savings and power consumption, and is easily installed with minimum downtime due to its design approach. Installations have begun with launch customers.









The IS&S EICAS Display System adds a center 10.4-inch LCD that is the same part number as the displays in the FPDS and two (2) scan converter modules that plug directly into the existing CRT connectors. Rapid installation is ensured by a modified center cockpit panel and an EICAS display mounting plate. There are minimum training differences as the new single IS&S display will provide the current CRT EICAS information with additional display space in the forward field of view for customized warning annunciations. The IS&S EICAS Display system also provides a reversionary display on the navigation display of the FPDS.

“As the trend of reconfiguring B757/B767 aircraft for cargo operations continues, these planes offer a cost-effective solution for both legacy carriers and newer operators expanding their air cargo platforms. The addition of an EICAS display to the IS&S system enhances the FPDS, delivering improved economy, safety benefits, and unmatched reliability,” stated Larry Riddle, Vice President of Commercial Sales & Marketing.

On over 500 aircraft with 38 million flight hours, the IS&S FPDS retrofit replaces aging flight instruments boosting performance, situational awareness, and safety. Installation can be completed in 24 hours, reduces the component count by 80% and eliminates 220 pounds of legacy equipment without the need for heavy maintenance checks or extended downtime.

About Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc.

Headquartered in Exton, Pa., Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. ( www.innovative-ss.com ) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the engineering, manufacturing, and supply of advanced avionic solutions. Its extensive global product reach and customer base span commercial and military markets, catering to both airframe manufacturers and aftermarket services for fixed-wing and rotorcraft applications. IS&S offers cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions while maintaining legacy product lines. The company is poised to leverage its experience to create growth opportunities in next-generation navigation systems, advanced flight deck and special mission displays, precise air data instrumentation, autothrottles, flight control computers, mission computers and software based situational awareness targeting autonomous flight. Supported by a robust portfolio of patents and the highest aircraft certification standards, IS&S is at the forefront of meeting the aerospace industry’s demand for more sophisticated and technologically advanced products.

