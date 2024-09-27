ISN® to Enhance Contractor Safety and Compliance for Clariant

One of the world’s leading specialty chemical companies selects ISNetworld® for contractor management

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced that Clariant, a sustainability-focused specialty chemical company, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform. ISN will assist Clariant with enhancing all aspects of its contractor and vendor management process, including online training, evaluations and contractor state licenses.





“At Clariant, we are deeply committed to the safety of our worldwide activities and the protection of people and the environment. Our overall goal is zero incidents and zero accidents,” said William White, Country Safety and Environmental Officer for the US and Canada at Clariant. “Comprehensive safety protocols and process management systems play a critical role in how we ensure high standards. ISNetworld will help us maintain and grow our culture of safety through standardizing vendor management across the Americas region and globally.”

Based in Switzerland, Clariant is one of the world’s leading specialty chemical companies contributing to value creation with innovative and sustainable solutions for customers in many industries. The company’s research and development efforts are focused on addressing the key trends of our time. These include energy efficiency, renewable raw materials, emission-free mobility and conserving finite resources.

“Not only is Clariant a global leader of innovation and sustainability in the chemical industry, but they also share our dedication to occupational safety, which is reflected in their efforts to ensure every worker returns home as healthy as when they arrived at the workplace,” said Brittany Surine, Vice President at ISN. “We look forward to partnering with Clariant to streamline their contractor and vendor management processes globally through world-class technology and sharing industry best practices.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 800 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 80,000+ active contractors and supplier customers to promote safety, health and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform that helps capital-intensive industries connect with safe reliable contractors, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward. ISN collects health and safety, procurement, insurance, quality, supply chain, sourcing and regulatory information from contractors and suppliers and incorporates a level of due diligence to the supply chain management process through ISN’s Review and Verification Services (RAVS) subject matter experts who review and verify contractor and supplier information.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Clariant

Clariant is a focused specialty chemical company led by the overarching purpose of ‘Greater chemistry – between people and planet’. By connecting customer focus, innovation, and people the company creates solutions to foster sustainability in different industries. On 31 December 2023, Clariant had 10,481 employees and recorded sales of CHF 4.377 billion. It conducts its business through the Care Chemicals, Catalysts, and Adsorbents & Additives business units. Clariant is based in Switzerland.

Contacts

