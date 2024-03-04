ISG to Publish Reports on Vertical Industry Analytics

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate providers offering analytics services for supply chain, retail and life sciences/healthcare

The study results will be published in a series of three global ISG Provider Lens™ reports: “Retail Analytics Services — Specialist Providers” is scheduled to be released in July 2024, “Supply Chain Analytics Services — Specialist Providers” in August 2024, and “Life Sciences and Healthcare Services — Specialist Providers” in September 2024.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The three industries ISG is studying all are seeking to leverage AI-driven analytics to achieve critical business outcomes. Forward-looking CXOs are looking to build efficient, globally connected supply chain networks, while retailers are undergoing an analytics-led transformation to revolutionize customer experience (CX). The life sciences and healthcare industry, meanwhile, is looking to use advanced technologies to bolster R&D and improve the entire value chain, including drug discovery, clinical development, clinical trials and patient outcomes.

“Enterprises need help from service providers to maximize the benefits of advanced analytics and AI to streamline business processes and improve results,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “For their part, service providers are leveraging advanced technologies, including big data, GenAI, ML, natural language processing (NLP), deep learning and more.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 20 Supply Chain Analytics service providers, more than 30 Retail Analytics service providers and more than 40 Life Sciences and Healthcare Analytics service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce comprehensive reports, each containing one quadrant, representing the vertical analytics services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The reports and quadrants are:

Retail Analytics Services — Specialist Providers, evaluating companies offering services to help clients increase operational agility and reduce costs by ingesting large volumes of customer data across sources such as point-of-sale devices, store visits and email marketing, and applying advanced AI, ML, and deep learning models.

Supply Chain Analytics Services — Specialist Providers, assessing companies offering AI and analytics services to integrate scientific methods with business context for enterprise clients, covering supply chain control, operations, monitoring, shipping, logistics, transportation, inventory, warehousing, distribution and other areas.

Life Sciences and Healthcare Analytics Services — Specialist Providers, covering companies offering services to accelerate scientific innovation and hasten therapy delivery by ingesting highly compliant clinical and drug research data and applying advanced AI, ML and deep learning algorithms and models.

ISG analyst Manav Sachdeva will serve as the principal author of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in digital brochures for the retail analytics report, the supply chain analytics report and the life sciences and healthcare analytics report. Companies not listed as analytics services providers for any of the three industries can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

