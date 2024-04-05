ISG to Publish Reports on Next-Gen ADM Services, Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will guide enterprises evaluating providers of application development services and platforms that help improve business performance

The study results on ADM services will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Next-Gen ADM Services, scheduled to be released in October. The geographically focused reports will cover providers offering services including agile application development, application managed services, application quality assurance, continuous testing and AI-enabled application development and maintenance. At the same time, ISG will publish a second report, Next-Gen ADM Solutions, covering providers of low-code and no-code (LCNC) development tools.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ADM services leverage software capabilities to integrate across all business layers, generating new data sources and achieving enterprise agility. Meanwhile, user-friendly low-code and no-code (LCNC) development platforms allow even users without software development backgrounds to configure and develop applications.

“Harnessing the potential of ADM services and LCNC solutions, enterprises can now fast-track application development with unprecedented efficiency,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Our studies showcase vendors and service providers empowering businesses with the agility to adapt and thrive in a digital-first environment.”

For the Next-Gen ADM Services study, ISG distributed surveys to nearly 100 ADM service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the ADM services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants are:

Agile Application Development Outsourcing , evaluating providers that offer ADM expertise spanning the complete application development and management landscape, covering large and highly complex application environments that can span multiple geographic locations, technology layers and development stages.

, evaluating providers that offer ADM expertise spanning the complete application development and management landscape, covering large and highly complex application environments that can span multiple geographic locations, technology layers and development stages. Agile Application Development Projects , assessing providers of agile application development services with clearly defined scope. These providers usually offer specific knowledge and skills for projects that vary from small mobile applications to large solution implementations, with typical engagements lasting less than 18 months.

, assessing providers of agile application development services with clearly defined scope. These providers usually offer specific knowledge and skills for projects that vary from small mobile applications to large solution implementations, with typical engagements lasting less than 18 months. Application Managed Services , evaluating service providers that manage clients’ defined application portfolio in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes, and troubleshooting. The quadrant also assesses providers’ capability to integrate AI and GenAI into the managed services lifecycle.

, evaluating service providers that manage clients’ defined application portfolio in production. Services include application support, enhancements, platform upgrades, security, bug fixes, and troubleshooting. The quadrant also assesses providers’ capability to integrate AI and GenAI into the managed services lifecycle. Application Quality Assurance covers providers of comprehensive quality assurance programs that can encompass a client’s entire application portfolio. These programs may include assessments, design, implementation, and managed services, and they should offer training for developers, testers and operators.

covers providers of comprehensive quality assurance programs that can encompass a client’s entire application portfolio. These programs may include assessments, design, implementation, and managed services, and they should offer training for developers, testers and operators. Continuous Testing Specialists , assessing providers of automated testing services for continuous application testing, delivering quality with the speed of agile development. Providers should offer large-scale testing and continuous integration for complex systems, such as ERP and e-commerce, with test cases to demonstrate their abilities.

, assessing providers of automated testing services for continuous application testing, delivering quality with the speed of agile development. Providers should offer large-scale testing and continuous integration for complex systems, such as and e-commerce, with test cases to demonstrate their abilities. AI-enabled Application Development and Maintenance (AI-ADM), evaluating providers using technologies such as ML, natural language processing (NLP) and AI- and GenAI-based tools to enhance application development by minimizing repetitive and manual tasks.

Reports will cover the global next-gen ADM services market and examine services available in Brazil, Asia Pacific, Europe and the U.S. ISG analysts Akhila Harinarayan (Asia Pacific and the U.S.), Pedro L. Bicudo Maschio (Brazil), and Oliver Nickels (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

For the Next-Gen ADM Solutions study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 80 providers of these platforms. Providers will be evaluated against two quadrants:

Low-Code Development Platforms (LCDP) , evaluating global vendors of application development platforms targeting professional developers that use drag-and-drop interfaces with minimal coding requirements and promising faster application development, deployment and provisioning. Vendors also offer guidance and training.

, evaluating global vendors of application development platforms targeting professional developers that use drag-and-drop interfaces with minimal coding requirements and promising faster application development, deployment and provisioning. Vendors also offer guidance and training. No-Code Development Platforms (NCDP), assessing global software vendors offering application development platforms targeting citizen developers, featuring drag-and-drop interfaces emphasizing ease of use. These platforms enable users to provision applications without coding knowledge, leveraging their understanding of business requirements.

ISG analyst Akhila Harinarayan will serve as author of this global report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on each study are available in these brochures: ADM Services and ADM Solutions. Companies not listed as providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in either study.

All ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measure actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens™ research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens™ Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

