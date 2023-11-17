ISG to Publish Reports on Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate service providers that help clients leverage Azure and other Microsoft cloud platforms for digital transformation

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AzureManagedServices–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers supporting Microsoft cloud products for enterprises and U.S. public sector agencies.





The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ “Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem” reports, scheduled to be released in March 2024. The reports will cover providers of services supporting the use of Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365, SAP on Azure, Microsoft Power Platform and Generative AI for Microsoft Clouds by enterprises in seven geographic markets, as well as the U.S. public sector.

Enterprise and U.S. public sector buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

As Microsoft has transformed itself over the past five years into a provider of cloud products, its thousands of partners have also traveled that journey, helping enterprises and U.S. public sector agencies adopt Microsoft’s new generation of digital products for evolving business processes.

“Successful Microsoft cloud service providers need substantial, comprehensive offerings, enhanced by progressive features and solid partnerships with Microsoft,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “It’s also crucial for providers to have a sharp understanding of what lies ahead for Microsoft’s cloud services and the ability to foster innovation.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 170 Microsoft cloud services providers for the enterprise study and to more than 25 providers for the U.S. public sector study. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the Microsoft cloud services the typical enterprise and U.S. public sector agency is buying, along with a fifth quadrant on Gen AI for the enterprise study only, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Managed Services for Azure , evaluating providers of managed and professional services to maximize enterprise cloud workload performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security. These provider services include provisioning, real-time and predictive analytics, and monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public cloud and multicloud environments, complementing Azure’s built-in capabilities, including IaaS and PaaS .

, evaluating providers of managed and professional services to maximize enterprise cloud workload performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security. These provider services include provisioning, real-time and predictive analytics, and monitoring and operational management of a customer’s public cloud and multicloud environments, complementing Azure’s built-in capabilities, including and . Microsoft 365 Services , assessing providers that help customers adopt, integrate and operate the Microsoft 365 SaaS -based productivity suite. These services help customers use Microsoft 365 to enable seamless teamwork from any location and adapt the suite to different user roles.

, assessing providers that help customers adopt, integrate and operate the Microsoft 365 -based productivity suite. These services help customers use Microsoft 365 to enable seamless teamwork from any location and adapt the suite to different user roles. SAP on Azure Services , covering providers of services for adopting, managing and using Microsoft’s dedicated SAP on Azure suite of cloud solutions. These services range from architecture consulting and support to change management and reporting, helping customers migrate SAP workloads to Azure and roll out new processes and business flows.

, covering providers of services for adopting, managing and using Microsoft’s dedicated SAP on Azure suite of cloud solutions. These services range from architecture consulting and support to change management and reporting, helping customers migrate SAP workloads to Azure and roll out new processes and business flows. Power Platform Services , assessing providers of services for implementing Microsoft Power Platform for organizations building applications to obtain insights into business operations and optimize business processes. Services include educating customers on best practices for implementing low-code applications and solutions.

, assessing providers of services for implementing Microsoft Power Platform for organizations building applications to obtain insights into business operations and optimize business processes. Services include educating customers on best practices for implementing low-code applications and solutions. Generative AI Services for the Microsoft Clouds (enterprise only), evaluating providers of services for implementing generative AI on Microsoft clouds, complementing generative AI services already available in those products. Given the emerging nature of generative AI, providers will be assessed mainly on strategic vision, investments and development work for Microsoft- and OpenAI-related services and solutions.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Microsoft cloud services market and examine products and services available to enterprises in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, and Singapore and Malaysia, and the U.S. public sector. ISG analysts Mark Purdy (U.K.), Axel Oppermann (Germany), Bruce Guptill (U.S.), Craig Baty (Australia and Singapore-Malaysia) and Mauricio Ohtani (Brazil and Mexico) will serve as authors of the enterprise report, and Guptill will serve as author of the U.S. public sector report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the enterprise study are available in this digital brochure for the enterprise study and this brochure for the public sector study. Companies not listed as Microsoft cloud services providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

