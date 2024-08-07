ISG to Publish Reports on Intelligent Automation Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will assess providers facilitating intelligent, AI-powered automation to transform and streamline enterprise business processes.

The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Intelligent Automation Services, scheduled to be released in December 2024. Two geographically focused reports will evaluate providers of intelligent enterprise automation, artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) and next-gen automation services, including generative AI (GenAI).

The reports do not cover independent advisory firms, such as ISG Automation, that are platform-agnostic and offer integration and support services across a variety of platforms.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises are investing to operationalize GenAI usage while establishing ROI and use cases across diverse intelligent automation technology stacks. Data generation and capitalization, hybrid infrastructure observability, knowledge curation and enterprise process optimization are crucial facets for providers to build a sustainable automation offerings portfolio.

“As intelligent automation evolves, service providers are gearing up by offering comprehensive automation strategies and integration services that will help enterprises scale AI across their organization,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. “Companies are looking for AI-powered solutions embedded with GenAI capabilities, fueled by highly tuned large language models, to achieve greater agility, resiliency and customer centricity.”

Hyperscalers and independent software vendors are building strategic relationships with global system integrators (GSIs) and other service providers to leverage domain data and process knowledge to automate and modernize industry processes. The high demand for talent has prompted GSIs to invest in talent transformation programs to upskill their workforces.

Enterprises also see governance, risk and compliance (GRC) and environmental and social attributes as core considerations for developing responsible automation practices. Service providers, for their part, are helping enterprises navigate data privacy challenges and implement safeguards to ensure ethical and reliable AI deployment.

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to nearly 60 providers of intelligent automation services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the automation services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants to be covered are:

Intelligent Enterprise Automation, evaluating providers and GSIs that design, develop and deliver solutions across industry verticals and internal corporate functions. These solutions supplement basic automation with advanced analytics and AI capabilities, such as computer vision, machine learning or deep learning, and natural language processing (NLP). Providers offer associated services, such as consulting, implementation and ongoing support.

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps), analyzing IT service providers and GSIs that offer proprietary AIOps solutions, platforms and frameworks that enable enterprises to monitor distributed IT infrastructure, understand IT behavior under dynamic conditions and orchestrate and optimize performance. AIOps leverages AI and ML tools, predictive analytics, and knowledge automation using GenAI to dynamically manage enterprises’ multicloud and hybrid cloud workloads.

Next-Gen Automation, assessing service providers’ approaches to building next-gen, sustainable automation roadmaps, covering innovation, organizational adoption, talent strategy and bot development standards using the latest technologies and frameworks, including low-code/no-code (LCNC) development. Providers must demonstrate the ability to build automation solutions and have platform certifications, functional knowledge, industry expertise and a clear strategy for resource training.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global intelligent automation market and examine products and platforms available in the U.S. and Europe. A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure.

ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani (U.S.) and Mark Purdy (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports. Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

