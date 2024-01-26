ISG to Publish Reports on Google Cloud Ecosystem

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate service providers enabling new enterprise capabilities through Google Cloud Platform

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #DataAnalytics–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study evaluating service providers that help enterprises take full advantage of Google Cloud Platform (GCP).





The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in June. The geographically focused reports will cover companies offering support for implementation and integration, data analytics and machine learning, managed services, SAP workloads and Google Workspace services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Google Cloud’s technology capabilities and services have advanced considerably in recent years, supporting complex big data workloads and analytics-driven applications for leading enterprises. The company has significantly advanced application modernization by developing Kubernetes and development tools, as well as assets in data analytics and ML.

“Many enterprises struggle to fully integrate and capitalize on the Google Cloud suite of technology,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These enterprises seek assistance from the Google Cloud community of global systems integrators (GSIs), IT managed services and consulting providers and ISVs.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 175 Google Cloud service partners. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the Google Cloud services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Implementation and Integration Services, evaluating GSIs and IT providers offering migration, implementation, modernization and integration services for data workloads and applications on Google Cloud. These services include design, build and migration services, developing cloud-native applications, support for hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, data security and governance and developing data science capabilities and ML tools.

Data Analytics and Machine Learning, assessing providers that showcase strongly differentiated capabilities in leveraging big data technologies and ML, especially in bleeding-edge deep learning algorithms and API libraries available and accessible through Google Cloud. Solutions include use cases for computer vision and conversational AI.

Managed Services, covering providers of services that augment the built-in capabilities of Google Cloud, including IaaS and PaaS . These professional and managed services include orchestration, provisioning, real-time and predictive analytics and monitoring and managing public cloud and multi-cloud environments. Providers typically use a high degree of automation to maximize performance, reduce costs and ensure compliance and security.

SAP Workloads, evaluating service providers that use Google Cloud as a hardware replacement or extension for SAP systems, combining their services with those of Google and SAP. Providers must have strong relationships with Google Cloud and SAP and demonstrate how they have helped clients run SAP and related enterprise technology stacks across different workloads to leverage the Google Cloud ecosystem.

Workspace Services, assessing GSIs and IT providers supporting clients’ adoption and use of Google Workspace, the suite of Google productivity and collaboration tools including Gmail, Meet, Chat and Drive. Leading providers offer training and change management in addition to advisory, migration and integration services.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Google Cloud ecosystem and examine products and services available in Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe and the U.S. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani (Asia Pacific), Adriana Frantz (Brazil), Mark Purdy (Europe) and Tapati Bandopadhyay (U.S.) will serve as authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Google Cloud partners can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

