ISG to Publish Reports on Contact Center Customer Experience Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate how providers are meeting enterprise demands for new models of working, achieving greater customer satisfaction

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AI–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of contact center customer experience services that address rapidly changing work models and a growing emphasis on improving digital customer experience (CX).





The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Contact Center – Customer Experience Services, scheduled to be released in September. The geographically focused reports will cover companies offering services such as digital operations, intelligent agent experience, intelligent CX (AI & Analytics) and debt collection services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Delivering exceptional CX demands a multidimensional approach to holistic transformation amid profound shifts. Enterprises are under considerable pressure to reassess operational frameworks, adapt with agility, and address growing security challenges. Rapidly advancing GenAI is poised to disrupt the industry.

“Enterprises are seeking strategic partnerships to help successfully navigate the evolving contact center customer experience landscape,” said Iain Fisher, director, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Service providers are taking on substantial risks, while seeking greater rewards, investing in and expanding their portfolio of services and solutions to serve enterprise needs.”

For the Contact Center – Customer Experience Services study, ISG has distributed surveys to 85 contact center service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Digital Operations, evaluating service providers’ broad capabilities to address the end-to-end value chain of contact center services. Providers must offer consulting services; domain knowledge; maturity assessments; industry expertise; talent onboarding, training and retention, and technology know-how.

Intelligent Agent Experience, assessing service providers’ abilities to ensure agents have the necessary infrastructure and programs for successful CX. This quadrant encompasses technological and non-technological aspects, including unified communications, AI-based agent assistance, gamification, training, curriculum and more.

Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics), evaluates providers’ ability to partner with enterprises to implement AI and analytics to enhance operational efficiency, productivity and customer satisfaction.

Debt Collection Services, assessing solutions of service providers in Brazil that employ multiple technologies, statistical models, data science, integration tools and accelerators to speed collection negotiations and improve customer experience.

Reports will cover the global contact center market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Europe, Brazil and Australia. ISG analysts Kenn Walters (Europe, U.S.), Adriana Franz (Brazil) and Craig Baty (Australia) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and further details on the report are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as providers for either report can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

