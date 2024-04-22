ISG to Publish Reports on AWS Ecosystem Partners

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate providers of migration, consulting, data and AI, SAP, and other services for enterprises

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers helping enterprises get maximum benefit from AWS's cloud capabilities.





The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports called AWS Ecosystem Partners, scheduled to be released in October. The geographically focused reports will cover companies offering AWS professional services; managed services; data analytics, AI and ML; SAP workload services, and Brazil public sector technology services.

Buyers at enterprises and public agencies will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Partnerships between global systems integrators and AWS are pivotal for cutting-edge innovation, future-proofing AWS’s roadmap and delivering strategies to benefit enterprises. These developments, coupled with AWS’s ongoing commitment to product innovation and strategic foresight, signal a future where digital transformation is not just about technological advancement but also sustainable and responsible growth.

“Through its latest partnerships and product initiatives, AWS is paving the way for next-generation cloud services,” said Aman Munglani, senior director and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Partnerships reinforce AWS’s role as a catalyst for industry-wide innovation and ethical technological practices.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to 340 AWS service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise or public sector organization is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants to be covered are:

AWS Professional Services, evaluating providers offering a comprehensive consulting and migration services suite to guide and support enterprise clients’ AWS cloud journeys. Providers address architecture, security and industry-specific needs and prioritize tangible business value through expert consulting.

AWS Managed Services, covering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) offering services encompassing orchestrating, provisioning, monitoring and managing operations of a customer’s public cloud and multicloud environment, as well as IaaS and PaaS hyperscale platforms for public clouds from third-party service providers.

AWS Data Analytics, AI and ML, assessing providers with the ability to collect and analyze an array of data types and amounts and demonstrate machine learning (ML) capabilities that enable faster and more efficient data analysis.

AWS SAP Workloads, evaluating providers that enable the provisioning and operation of SAP systems such as SAP HANA. In addition to implementing AWS as a replacement or extension for enterprise hardware, these partners design, develop and optimize new processes and business flows.

AWS Brazil Public Sector — Technology Services, evaluating providers that partner with AWS to develop, enable and deliver the capabilities required by public sector entities in Brazil. These partners provide development, consulting, outsourcing and other IT services.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global AWS partner ecosystem and examine products and services available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Asia Pacific (excluding Japan, South Korea and China/Taiwan). ISG analysts Frank Heuer (Germany), Ashwin Gaidhani (U.S.), Rajesh Janey (Asia Pacific), Srinivasan P N (Asia Pacific and U.S.), Mark Purdy (U.K.) and Adriana Frantz (Brazil and Mexico) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Providers not listed in the brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

