ISG to Publish Report on Providers of Telecom, Media and Entertainment Services

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #EntertainmentIndustry–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers helping telecom, media and entertainment companies deliver product simplicity and consistent service quality to satisfy price-conscious subscribers.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Telecom, Media and Entertainment Services, scheduled to be released in January. The report will evaluate providers of business process services (BPS) and next-gen IT services (ITS).





Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Telecom, media, and entertainment companies are coping with inflation, competition, layoffs, and disrupted business models, along with increasing data traffic due to 5G and fiber rollouts. Businesses are transitioning to “One Platform, One Bundle and One Subscription” business models as they both compete and cooperate for the same subscribers.

“A shift towards unified platforms and services, driven by AI and ML, is ushering in a new era of prioritizing customer delight, cybersecurity, and ESG principles, all while managing spectrum scarcity and competition,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The telecom sector needs business partners to help them navigate industry disruption.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 85 providers of telecom, media and entertainment services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical enterprise is deploying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Telecom Intelligent Business Process Services (BPS) , evaluating providers offering services for clients from the telecom industry interested in outsourcing operations from the backend to the frontend, including finance, accounting, HR, procurement, logistics and customer care. Providers use AI-, ML- and analytics-based BPS to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience (CX) and/or boost upsell and cross-sell opportunities.

, evaluating providers offering services for clients from the telecom industry interested in operations from the backend to the frontend, including finance, accounting, HR, procurement, logistics and customer care. Providers use AI-, ML- and analytics-based BPS to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience (CX) and/or boost upsell and cross-sell opportunities. Telecom Managed and Next-Gen IT Services (ITS) , assessing outsourcing service providers catering to the telecom industry, focusing on managing critical network infrastructure and applications to lower total cost of ownership (TCO), build automated products and solutions and improve service quality and CX.

, assessing outsourcing service providers catering to the telecom industry, focusing on managing critical network infrastructure and applications to lower total cost of ownership (TCO), build automated products and solutions and improve service quality and CX. Media and Entertainment Intelligent Business Process Services (BPS) , examining service providers that manage clients’ business operations across the value chain, including finance, accounting, HR, procurement, logistics and customer care, including backend enterprise services, frontend customer services, content royalty and rights management, and enterprise support.

, examining service providers that manage clients’ business operations across the value chain, including finance, accounting, HR, procurement, logistics and customer care, including backend enterprise services, frontend customer services, content royalty and rights management, and enterprise support. Media and Entertainment Managed and Next-Gen IT Services (ITS), assessing providers offering IT outsourcing services, including content delivery network (CDN) services, edge computing, application development and management, cloud -managed and enabled services for media streaming and CX services.

The study will examine products and services available in North America (U.S. & Canada). ISG analyst Yash Jethani will serve as author of the report.

