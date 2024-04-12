ISG to Publish Report on Payroll Solutions, Services

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers offering agile, scalable payroll systems to help U.S. and global enterprises streamline processes, assure compliance

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGProviderLens–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers offering modern digital payroll solutions for operational transformation.





The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Payroll Solutions and Services, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover companies offering managed payroll services in the U.S. and in multiple countries.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Persistent payroll staffing challenges prompt companies to turn to managed services providers to streamline processes and assure compliance. Artificial intelligence, remote work, and the drive toward organizational effectiveness and efficiency lead organizations to seek help from external experts.

“While some companies have already adopted digital tools and advanced payroll platforms that significantly reduce manual effort, many still rely on stand-alone systems and spreadsheets,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Companies seek partners providing digital capabilities, data security and customized solutions.”

ISG has distributed surveys to 85 payroll solution and service providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the payroll solutions and services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Managed Payroll Services: U.S. , evaluating providers that offer fully managed payroll services to enterprises operating in the U.S., either purely U.S.-focused or as part of a multicountry approach. Eligible companies offer services including compliant payroll calculations and statutory reporting, year-end processing, a standard suite of outputs, reference cases, and serve clients of any size.

, evaluating providers that offer fully managed payroll services to enterprises operating in the U.S., either purely U.S.-focused or as part of a multicountry approach. Eligible companies offer services including compliant payroll calculations and statutory reporting, year-end processing, a standard suite of outputs, reference cases, and serve clients of any size. Multicountry Managed Payroll Services, assessing providers offering and supporting fully managed payroll services in more than four countries in at least one region, offering a standardized input method and output suite, locally compliant payroll calculations and statutory reporting, complete year-end payroll services, digital tools for payroll processing, reference cases, and serving clients of any size.

The report from the study will examine services and solutions available in the U.S. and globally. ISG analyst Rachel Anderson will serve as author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as payroll service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com