ISG to Publish Report on Insurance Platform Solutions

The study results will be published in a comprehensive series of ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Insurance Platform Solutions, scheduled to be released in June. The geographically focused reports will cover companies offering modern platforms to both life and retirement and property and casualty insurers.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Insurance companies are adopting advanced technology platforms to meet customer needs with easy and seamless CX via any contact channel, while using cutting-edge tools to streamline processes, from purchasing and onboarding to after-sales services and claims. To achieve these outcomes, companies are implementing automation, AI and cloud solutions, among others.

“Insurance companies are striving to develop innovative products and services in a highly competitive marketplace while achieving operational efficiencies and reducing costs,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader of ISG Provider Lens Research. “Advanced insurance platforms can help carriers innovate and optimize business processes.”

ISG has distributed surveys to 100 insurance platform solution providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce two quadrants representing the insurance platform solutions the typical insurance company is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The two quadrants are:

Life and Retirement Insurance Platform Solutions, evaluating providers of platforms that enable the development and provision of life insurance, annuities, supplemental benefits, retirement plans, pension risk transfer and structured settlements.

Property and Casualty Insurance Platform Solutions, assessing providers of platforms for property insurance, providing financial protection or reimbursement due to loss of life or damage to property in the event of a fire, theft, weather-related damage or other catastrophe, and casualty insurance, protecting individuals and entities from liability for an accident or other events resulting in personal injury or property damage.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global insurance platforms market and examine platform solutions available in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. ISG analyst Ashish J will serve as author of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as insurance platform solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

