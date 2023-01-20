ISG to Publish Report Assessing SDN Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will evaluate providers of several SDN-related solutions and services, including managed SD-WAN and SDN consulting

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #EdgeTechnologies–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining the way providers deliver enterprise network services, including software-defined networking (SDN).

The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Network – Software Defined Solutions and Services, scheduled to be released in June 2023. The report will cover providers with offerings including software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), managed SD-WAN services, implementation support, and networking-related consulting and advisory services.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The study looks at edge technologies and services, such as IoT, universal/virtual customer premises equipment (u/vCPE) and software-defined local area networks (SD-LANs), including those delivered through mobile and 4G/5G technologies. It also examines secure access service edge (SASE), which is an overarching, secure and fully integrated network environment for businesses.

“The study will look at ways that providers of SDN and related services can help enterprises better and more securely manage their networks, offer new network functionality, and in many cases, contain network costs,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

ISG has distributed surveys to 90 providers of SDN-related services. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the typical SDN-related services enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Managed SD-WAN, evaluating providers of enterprise SD-WAN that deliver managed solutions and services. Included are associated services such as identity and access management, provided as wrap-around services directed toward streamlining enterprises’ network operations.

SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), assessing providers of services associated with delivering software-defined networking and SD-WAN solutions to enterprises, from initial consulting to service delivery and rollout.

Enterprise Networks Technology and Service Suppliers, covering providers of software-defined networking from core to edge technology and services, purchased by either service providers for specific projects or enterprises for their operations or for equipment delivery. This includes SD-WAN implementations or partial implementations.

Edge Technologies and Services, evaluating vendors of technologies, across hardware and software, management and reporting tools, and applications and services, associated with edge network technology for enterprises. Edge technologies, services and computing are used frequently in IoT and industrial IoT networks.

SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) Solutions and Services, assessing providers of SASE solutions offered to enterprises as overarching integrated networks and security solutions from the enterprise core to the edge. These include solutions moving into pilots and solutions commercially deployed into production.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global SDN market and examine products and services available in the U.S., the U.K. and Germany. ISG analysts Avimanyu Basu, Kenn Walters and Varsha Sengar will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as SDN providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

