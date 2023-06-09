ISG To Examine Oil and Gas Industry Services and Solutions

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ study will evaluate services and solutions providers helping oil and gas companies achieve digital innovation and operational efficiency

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CapitalProjectsManagement–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining services and solutions providers helping companies in the oil and gas industry digitally transform to improve operational efficiency and prepare for future energy needs.

Study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report called Oil and Gas Industry — Services and Solutions, scheduled to be released in November. The report will evaluate services including enterprise asset management, next-gen information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) services, and capital projects management.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Companies in the oil and gas industry are looking to digitalization to achieve net-zero carbon goals and help meet other global challenges. Tightening oil supply and rising geopolitical tensions are among the challenges these companies are facing in 2023.

“Digitalization is of paramount importance to companies in the oil and gas industry in the face of increasingly turbulent markets,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These companies need the right services and solutions to help them navigate an uncertain future.”

For the study, ISG has distributed surveys to 55 providers of oil and gas industry services and solutions. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the services and solutions the typical oil and gas company is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Enterprise Asset Management , evaluating services and solutions providers that help oil and gas companies increase asset performance, extend useful asset life and reduce operational costs.

, evaluating services and solutions providers that help oil and gas companies increase asset performance, extend useful asset life and reduce operational costs. Next-Gen IT/OT Services, covering service providers that help clients in the oil and gas industry increase efficiency, ensure compliance and minimize overall costs, with offerings including infrastructure services, application development and maintenance (ADM), IoT -based solutions, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, digital twins and more.

covering service providers that help clients in the oil and gas industry increase efficiency, ensure compliance and minimize overall costs, with offerings including infrastructure services, application development and maintenance (ADM), -based solutions, cybersecurity, remote monitoring, digital twins and more. Capital Projects Management (CPM) , assessing providers that offer services and solutions — including capital portfolio and project management, enterprise capital transformation, contracts management, and more — that help companies manage complex, capital-intensive projects and deliver them on time and within budget.

, assessing providers that offer services and solutions — including capital portfolio and project management, enterprise capital transformation, contracts management, and more — that help companies manage complex, capital-intensive projects and deliver them on time and within budget. Data Management and Cloud Computing , covering providers of data handling and cloud services for oil and gas companies, enabling centralization of data and processes and transition from legacy systems.

, covering providers of data handling and cloud services for oil and gas companies, enabling centralization of data and processes and transition from legacy systems. Energy Transition Services, evaluating providers offering services helping oil and gas companies achieve net-zero carbon transition targets, implement energy efficiency initiatives, and drive new business models for the evolving energy ecosystem.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global oil and gas technology market and examine products and services available in North America and Europe. ISG analysts Harish B (North America) and Mohd Aves Malik (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as oil and gas service and solution providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com