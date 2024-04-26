ISG to Evaluate Workday Ecosystem Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will assess service providers that help enterprises adopt, customize and maintain Workday’s cloud-based products

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGProviderLens–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers that help customers get the most out of the Workday cloud-based enterprise management platform.





The study results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Workday Ecosystem, scheduled to be released in September. The geographically focused reports will cover companies offering transformation consulting, implementation, integration and managed services for Workday products.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Workday continues to emphasize product innovation, and is leveraging AI and machine learning to enhance products such as Workday Extend, which allows users to create custom applications with low-code/no-code tools, and Workday Enterprise Management Cloud, an ERP platform that combines HR, finance, resource planning and analytics.

Enterprise customers of Workday are looking to providers to advise on digital HCM transformation, implement Workday solutions, fine-tune systems and optimize performance – all geared toward enhancing overall user experience and reducing costs.

“Workday is recalibrating its partner ecosystem with an emphasis on system integration to enhance the value of its platform, while prioritizing industry-specific solutions,” said Aman Munglani, senior director, ISG Provider Lens Research. “For their part, Workday partners are shifting toward an engineering-led approach that drives innovation and improves user experience.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 55 Workday ecosystem providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the Workday-related services the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Transformation Services, evaluating providers that help enterprises transform their HR management systems using Workday solutions, products and platforms. Providers must be able to help clients determine the best approach for HCM and financial process transformation and apply organizational change management to drive business value.

Deployment and Integration Services, assessing providers specializing in implementing and integrating Workday product suites using Workday-defined methodologies and software tools, and demonstrating the ability to develop accelerators and components to improve the efficiency and quality of implementations.

Performance and Optimization Services, reviewing providers that offer managed services to maintain and support Workday products, and have the technical and operational ability to support a broad range of applications and process improvements through regular release management and platform customizations.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Workday ecosystem and examine products and services available in the U.S. and Europe. ISG analysts Ashwin Gaidhani (U.S.) and Gaurang Pagdi (Europe) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Workday-related service providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

