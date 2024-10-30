ISG to Evaluate Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Worldwide

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will assess the relative strengths and weaknesses of providers in the Salesforce ecosystem

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #GenAI–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining service providers supporting enterprise use of the Salesforce customer relationship management platform, including emerging new uses of generative AI (GenAI).





The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Salesforce Ecosystem Partners 2025, covering Brazil, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S., scheduled for release in April 2025. The reports will cover providers of Salesforce implementation and managed application services, supporting multi-cloud environments and automating marketing functions for large and midsize enterprises.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

“Generative AI is becoming a key part of almost all enterprise applications today,” said Aman Muglani, senior director and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research. “This year, the expansion of the Salesforce Data Cloud, Einstein, Einstein AI, and Agentforce product lines is a factor in our analysis.”

The landscape of large enterprises’ business functions is becoming more complex, as the demands on their businesses for greater delivery capabilities increase. These enterprises are demanding tighter, more cohesive integration of the functionality their applications provide with the data they use. The result is greater requirements on applications running on the Salesforce platform to deliver business results.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 150 Salesforce ecosystem partners serving the Brazil, Germany, U.K. and U.S. markets. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce six quadrants representing the Salesforce services the typical enterprise buys based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The six quadrants are:

AI-Powered Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services — Large Enterprises evaluating providers of services for implementing Salesforce applications and integrating with the ever-larger data repositories used by large global businesses.

evaluating providers of services for implementing Salesforce applications and integrating with the ever-larger data repositories used by large global businesses. Implementation Services for Core Clouds and AI Agents — Midmarket assessing providers that specialize in implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud for midsize and some smaller enterprises, where integration requirements typically are lower. The quadrant will also assess proof-of-concept demonstrations of autonomous AI agents, including Agentforce.

assessing providers that specialize in implementing Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Experience Cloud for midsize and some smaller enterprises, where integration requirements typically are lower. The quadrant will also assess proof-of-concept demonstrations of autonomous AI agents, including Agentforce. Implementation Services for Marketing and Commerce with AI Enablement covering specialists in implementing Salesforce Marketing and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Implementations range from limited real-time integrations to complex projects, such as using Salesforce Marketing Cloud for advanced e-commerce and omnichannel marketing.

covering specialists in implementing Salesforce Marketing and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Implementations range from limited real-time integrations to complex projects, such as using Salesforce Marketing Cloud for advanced e-commerce and omnichannel marketing. Managed Application Services — Large Enterprises evaluating providers of managed services for maintenance and support functions, including monitoring, remote support and centralized management of Salesforce applications, typically for clients with complex application landscapes that include solutions from many software vendors.

evaluating providers of managed services for maintenance and support functions, including monitoring, remote support and centralized management of Salesforce applications, typically for clients with complex application landscapes that include solutions from many software vendors. Managed Application Services — Midmarket assessing providers of maintenance and support services for midmarket clients, which in most cases have lower integration requirements and a more regional focus.

assessing providers of maintenance and support services for midmarket clients, which in most cases have lower integration requirements and a more regional focus. Implementation Services for Industry Clouds covers providers that focus on implementing Salesforce industry cloud products such as Financial Services Cloud and Health Cloud, often using industry-specific skills and accelerators.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global Salesforce Ecosystem Partners market and examine products and services available in Brazil, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. ISG analysts Marcio Tabach (Brazil), Roman Pelzel (U.K. and Germany) and Rodrigo Barreto (U.S.) will serve as lead authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as Salesforce Ecosystem Partners wishing to be included in the study may contact ISG.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com