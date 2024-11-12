ISG to Evaluate Provider Ecosystem for P&C Platforms

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will assess service providers supporting the world’s two leading property and casualty insurer platforms

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a pair of research studies examining the relative strengths of service providers supporting the two leading technology platforms for the global property and casualty insurance sector.





The studies’ results will be published in two comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ reports, called Duck Creek Services Ecosystem 2025 and Guidewire Services Ecosystem 2025, both scheduled for release in April 2025. The reports will cover how service providers enhance and empower the core functions of these platforms, including policy administration, billing, claims and digital innovation.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Both reports will cover the entire lifecycles of their respective platforms, from implementation, customization, and day-to-day operations to continuous improvements.

“Typically, what an insurer looks for from a P&C platform services provider is, first and foremost, domain expertise, including knowledge of local and regional regulations,” said Aman Munglani, ISG senior director and principal analyst. “From there, insurers want a provider that can configure a P&C platform to their specific business needs, as well as support the project management and change management tools it requires to stay competitive, maintain best practices, and stay on-schedule and within budget.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 40 providers of services supporting the Duck Creek and Guidewire platforms worldwide. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce one quadrant per report, representing the P&C platform services the typical enterprise is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. These quadrants are:

Duck Creek Services assessing the expertise and experience of core system service providers in managing projects of varying complexities. Providers in this space will have demonstrated capabilities in data migration, system integration and customization, implementation, managed services and quality assurance.

Guidewire Services evaluating similar capabilities of service providers supporting this platform, taking into account the providers’ differing levels of experience across varying lines of business. Providers in this space also will have demonstrated their unique approaches to data migration, system customization, digital innovation and client training programs.

ISG analyst Manav Deep Sachdeva will serve as lead author of both reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the Duck Creek study may be found in this digital brochure. Details on the Guidewire study are available in this brochure. Companies not listed as property and casualty platform providers supporting Duck Creek or Guidewire may contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

