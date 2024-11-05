ISG to Evaluate Digital Innovation Services in Brazil

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will study the capabilities of business transformation services leveraging AI, other emerging technologies to achieve new outcomes

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers of digital innovation services in Brazil that leverage emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain and IoT to address complex business challenges.





The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Digital Business Innovation Services 2025, scheduled for release in February 2025. The report will cover how digital innovation services are helping Brazilian organizations adapt quickly and effectively to changes in their respective markets.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Digital business innovation services play a crucial role in optimizing and continuously improving organizational processes. They also are fundamental for developing products and services, enabling companies to meet market demands and anticipate future trends, and ultimately create new growth opportunities.

“To be competitive, organizations must align their technological capabilities with their customers’ needs and expectations,” said Namratha Dharshan, ISG Chief Business Leader. “Digital innovation services enable enterprises to adapt to rapid changes in technology and market demand through cloud orchestration, application management, cybersecurity, advanced analytics, AI and ML.”

Digital innovation services that support the customer journey are particularly crucial. Such services employ design thinking, customer journey mapping, omnichannel strategies and CRM to understand customer needs, expectations and behaviors. The study also will examine providers of extended reality (XR) services that create immersive and interactive experiences in such areas as training, entertainment, marketing, education and healthcare.

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 65 digital innovation services providers serving the Brazilian market. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce four quadrants representing the digital business innovation services the typical enterprise is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The four quadrants are:

Digital Transformation Services for Large Accounts evaluating providers of services for larger clients, focusing on customer and employee journeys, digital business strategy and operations. These services help customers build new business models using existing resources across various market opportunities.

evaluating providers of services for larger clients, focusing on customer and employee journeys, digital business strategy and operations. These services help customers build new business models using existing resources across various market opportunities. Digital Transformation Services for Midmarket assessing providers of services for midmarket organizations, helping them transform and optimize their business environments, seeking operational efficiency through research, benchmarking and consulting.

assessing providers of services for midmarket organizations, helping them transform and optimize their business environments, seeking operational efficiency through research, benchmarking and consulting. Customer Journey Services examining the relative strengths of providers’ consulting and implementation services through all consumer journey stages. Providers should demonstrate innovation in providing personalized experiences through advanced technologies, including GenAI, predictive analytics and intelligent automation.

examining the relative strengths of providers’ consulting and implementation services through all consumer journey stages. Providers should demonstrate innovation in providing personalized experiences through advanced technologies, including GenAI, predictive analytics and intelligent automation. Extended Reality Services evaluating service providers that offer strategic consulting, integration and delivery to support clients in adopting digital reality solutions. Providers in this space must actively collaborate with their clients in storyboarding, prototyping and user testing, employing customized and tailored approaches.

The report from this study will cover the digital business innovation services market and examine products and services available in Brazil. ISG analysts Adriana Frantz and Gabriel Sobanski will serve as lead authors of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as digital innovation services providers wishing to be included in the study may contact ISG.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com