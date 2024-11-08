ISG to Assess Procurement Services Worldwide

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ report will assess providers that identify cost-saving opportunities and optimize procurement processes

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CategoryManagementServices–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study examining providers in the modern procurement services ecosystem.





The study results will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Procurement Services 2025, scheduled to be released in April 2025. The report will cover providers of enterprise procurement services, leveraging data-driven decision making and strategic approaches to procurement optimization.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the report to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

ISG expects procurement organizations to continue focusing on their core mission of driving significant cost reductions, aided by advances in intelligent automation, while also emphasizing sustainability, operating business model innovation and optimized processes. Rapid advances in AI, including GenAI, are spurring greater demand for data analytics, as companies look to AI to improve decision-making and create additional cost-savings opportunities.

Leading procurement services providers are integrating business process outsourcing (BPO) services with comprehensive business consulting services to better serve their clients. BPO capabilities include automated procure-to-pay processes with spend management, strategic sourcing, supplier management, compliance management and contract management.

“Taking a strategic view of sourcing is the key to being an effective procurement services provider,” said Namratha Dharshan, chief business leader, ISG Research. “Good strategic sourcing focuses on optimizing the supply base, reducing risk, enhancing raw material quality and aligning procurement with business goals.”

ISG has distributed surveys to 50 procurement service providers serving the global market. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce three quadrants representing the procurement services the typical enterprise is buying based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The three quadrants are:

Procurement Operations Modernization Services evaluating providers integrating advanced BPO with strategy, operations and technology transformation services to enable procurement modernization, including AI-enhanced process optimization and big data -enabled predictive analytics.

evaluating providers integrating advanced BPO with strategy, operations and technology transformation services to enable procurement modernization, including AI-enhanced process optimization and -enabled predictive analytics. Strategic Sourcing and Category Management Services covering providers offering services such as agile and autonomous sourcing capabilities, spend management and continuous market intelligence with AI-driven predictive analytics and other services to improve goods and services acquisition, drive cost savings and mitigate risks, with an increasing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing.

covering providers offering services such as agile and autonomous sourcing capabilities, spend management and continuous market intelligence with AI-driven predictive analytics and other services to improve goods and services acquisition, drive cost savings and mitigate risks, with an increasing emphasis on sustainability and ethical sourcing. Supplier Management and Contract Lifecycle Services assessing providers’ expertise in providing services such as supplier performance management, relationship management, onboarding and offboarding, contract administration, change order negotiation, centralized contract management, third-party risk management and diversity / equity / inclusion (DEI) tracking and reporting.

The study report will cover the global procurement market and examine products and services available worldwide. ISG analyst Tarun Nathooram Vaid will serve as lead author of the report.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as procurement service providers wishing to be included in the study may contact ISG.

All 2025 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com