ISG to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #earnings–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it will release its third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at approximately 4:15 p.m., U.S. Eastern Time.


The firm will host a conference call with investors and industry analysts at 9 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time, the following day, Friday, November 8. Dial-in details are as follows:

  • The dial-in number for U.S. participants is +1 (800) 715-9871.
  • International participants should call +1 (646) 307-1963.
  • The security code to access the call is 8229408.

Participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

A recording of the conference call will be accessible on ISG’s investor relations page for approximately four weeks following the call.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Will Thoretz

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Investor Contact:
Michael Sherrick

+1 203 517 3104

michael.sherrick@isg-one.com

