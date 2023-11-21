 ISG Launches Study on SAP Transformation Providers

Upcoming ISG Provider Lens™ reports will evaluate service providers that help enterprises transition their SAP workloads to the cloud

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #CloudTransformationServices–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched a research study evaluating service providers that help enterprises with their SAP cloud transformations.





The study results will be published in a series of comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ SAP Ecosystem reports, scheduled to be released in April 2024. The reports will cover providers offering services for large and midmarket enterprises related to transitioning and maintaining SAP workloads in the cloud.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

Enterprises that rely on SAP face an imminent deadline to transition to the cloud, with cost savings a top priority. SAP is concentrating on cloudification of its offerings, a broad transformation encompassing S/4HANA, HCM, managed cloud services, cloud economics and FinOps and RISE with SAP. The deadline for ending Enterprise Central Component (ECC) support looms in 2027.

“Enterprises are seeking the right partners to assist in managing SAP applications on-premises and in the cloud while handling cost management across the lifecycle,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “These partners can help leverage enhanced functionalities while preparing enterprises for new challenges.”

ISG has distributed surveys to more than 130 providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce eight quadrants representing the typical SAP ecosystem and services that enterprises are buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The quadrants are:

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Large Accounts, covering consulting and system integration service providers able to manage the complexity of large accounts operating multiple SAP instances. Providers are expected to offer frameworks, tools and accelerators to support enterprise demand for fast, safe transformation.

SAP S/4HANA System Transformation for Midmarket, evaluating providers offering similar SAP transformation services to mid-sized enterprises. Providers should be able to deploy SAP solutions using multiple methodologies, including packaged solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. They should also use industry-specific templates to reduce the transformation cycle.

SAP Application Managed Services, analyzing providers’ ability to offer managed services, including application optimization, support and testing for SAP applications. Providers offer expertise, tools and accelerators to manage applications that align with the customer’s IT and business objectives.

Managed Cloud Services for SAP ERP , appraising service providers managing hybrid cloud environments, infrastructure and cloud operations. Providers can resolve clients’ initial technical barriers and resistance to moving ERP to the cloud and support clients in planning and migrating from private to public cloud infrastructures or from on-premises to the cloud.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Partner Services, examining providers implementing and managing the SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite that bring technical skills and business experience to transform HR talent management and HR services, customized for local needs.

RISE with SAP Implementation Partners, assessing providers who can scope, select and implement the SAP S/4HANA cloud solution, offering tools for various cloud deployment options, services for configuring and integrating S/4HANA cloud with other applications, and help with data migration and business process testing.

SAP Business AI and Business Technology Platform (BTP) Services, covering providers that use AI advancements to deliver business impact through SAP Business AI, which is built into SAP applications to improve business-critical processes.

Cloud Economics and FinOps Services for SAP, evaluating providers offering cost optimization, with insights into potential spending and savings for enterprise cloud environments hosting SAP workloads.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global SAP market and examine products and services available in Brazil, Germany, the Nordics, the U.K. and the U.S. ISG analysts Akhila Harinarayan (U.K., Nordics and Global), João Luiz Todari (Brazil), Markus Blunk (Germany) and Tarun Vaid (U.S.) will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the study are available in this digital brochure. Companies not listed as SAP transformation providers can contact ISG and ask to be included in the study.

All 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations feature expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG’s global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG’s enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

