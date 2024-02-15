Home Business Wire ISG Launches ISG Market Lens™ Research Offering
ISG Launches ISG Market Lens™ Research Offering

New market intelligence service provides comprehensive view of enterprise buying plans and behavior, and how IT and business services industry is responding to demand

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGMarketLens–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched ISG Market Lens™, a new market intelligence product that provides unmatched insights on the buy-side and sell-side dynamics of the IT and business services industry.


The new subscription service allows users to understand the market trends that are shaping enterprise buying intentions and behavior, and how the IT and business services industry is responding to meet current and future demand. The offering includes access to a self-service data platform and analyst inquiries and briefings.

“ISG Market Lens creates a 360-degree view of the industry by providing real-time buyer behavior insights and market activity indicators,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. “Clients can access unmatched data and expert interpretation to inform strategic planning and executive decision-making.”

The product includes insights gathered from primary research studies on topics including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and global capability centers; ISG research on industry trends such as smart manufacturing, healthcare transformation and cost optimization; and deep-dive analysis of ISG data on market activity indicators, including contract awards, commercial trends and provider staffing levels.

ISG Market Lens subscribers are able to access complete, downloadable data sets and research on ISG’s proprietary platform, in addition to primary research study results and market activity briefs. ISG analysts provide education and data validation through analyst-led briefings.

“ISG Market Lens is a comprehensive portfolio of primary research studies and market data that, together, paint a full picture of the enterprise drivers that impact market demand and pricing,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG Chief Research Officer. “The powerful combination of ISG data and expert analysis provides an unprecedented level of insight into the dynamics of the IT and business services industry.”

Selected insights and findings from ISG Market Lens research are delivered in a free weekly ISG Index™ Insider briefing and on the quarterly ISG Index™ call.

Additional information about ISG Market Lens is available on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

