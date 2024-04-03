ISG Launches AI Software Research Practice

New offering complements recently launched ISG Enterprise AI Advisory business to offer clients a holistic approach to adopting AI at scale

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AI–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today that it has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) software research practice to help enterprises take advantage of new AI capabilities available across hundreds of software providers.





The new offering from Ventana Research, the software research business of ISG, provides research and expert guidance on AI technologies to help enterprises transform through AI and generative AI.

Going beyond earlier methods of analytics and machine learning, the transformation of AI received a boost with the late 2022 launch of generative AI, enabling conversational experiences between humans and machines. Over a third (39 percent) of organizations are already finding many positive outcomes from their use of AI, according to a recent ISG Market Lens™ study.

“Our research shows that, over the next three years, more than half of enterprises will realize their AI competencies and skills are insufficient and will require new investments to avoid being at a competitive disadvantage,” said David Menninger, executive director, Technology Research, and head of the new research practice area. “Our new AI expertise area heightens our focus on the evolution of software supporting AI to help enterprises understand and deploy this valuable set of technologies.”

The new AI research offering includes six focus areas: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Generative AI, Machine Learning Operations, Model Building and Large Language Models and Natural Language Processing. Each area explores the use cases and requirements needed to successfully apply AI technologies.

Ventana Research will produce a 2024 Buyers Guide on AI Platforms that will include an assessment of Generative AI Platforms and Machine Learning Operations to help enterprises understand and assess software providers. This Buyers Guide is a new component of Ventana Research’s AI software research framework for 2024 that also delivers insights on AI software used for business, IT and specific industries.

Ventana Research’s enhanced AI research offering builds on the research and guidance the firm has provided over the last two decades as these technologies have evolved. It will complement the new ISG Enterprise AI Advisory business, launched in January, to advise clients on how to navigate the complexities and implications of adopting artificial intelligence at scale

“Generative AI has radically changed how enterprise software can truly have a business and IT impact,” said Mark Smith, partner, Software Research, at ISG. “Our AI research, combined with our Enterprise AI Advisory services, will supercharge our ability to deliver value for both enterprises and services and software providers, as they seek insights and guidance to make the best decisions on their business and software investments.”

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research, part of Information Services Group (ISG), provides authoritative market research and coverage of the business and IT aspects of the software industry. It distributes research and insights daily through the Ventana Research community, and provides a portfolio of consulting, advisory, research and education services for enterprises, software and service providers, and investment firms. Its Ventana On-Demand (VOD) service provides structured education and advisory support through subject-matter experts. Ventana Research Buyers Guides support the RFI/RFP process and help enterprises evaluate and select software providers through tailored Assessment Services and Ventana Research’s Value Index methodology. Visit www.ventanaresearch.com to sign up for free community membership with access to research and insights.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978-518-4520



isg@matternow.com