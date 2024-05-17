ISG Case Study Research Recognizes 47 Providers for High-Impact Client Engagements

Record number of program submissions reveals industry-wide focus on operational transformation and business efficiency

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #BusinessServicesProviders–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has recognized 47 technology and business services providers for their best-in-class engagements with enterprise clients based on submissions received during 2023 for the ISG Case Study Research program.





The standout case studies for 2023 were chosen from among 330 provider submissions, the highest number ISG has ever received in a year.

“The case studies submitted in 2023 identified a clear focus on operational transformation and efficiency improvements,” said Paul Reynolds, ISG partner and chief research officer. “This is not surprising, considering the uncertain macroeconomic conditions many companies faced.”

Reynolds said ISG saw a notable shift toward continuous transformation in 2023. “Nearly 70 percent of the standout client/provider partnerships we analyzed covered a broad scope of work embedded in an ongoing relationship or combined multiple related projects, rather than a single project or program.”

Among the 47 providers recognized for 2023, five providers—Hexaware, Infosys (including Infosys BPM), LTIMindtree, Tech Mahindra and WNS (Holdings) Limited—had five or more standout case studies. Ten providers—Aspire Systems, Coforge, Colt Technology Services, eInfochips, Genpact, HARMAN Digital Transformation Solutions, Mastek Ltd, Microland Limited, Teleperformance and Unisys—had two or more case studies named as standouts. The full list is available here.

The ISG Case Study Research program is the only one of its kind that examines how enterprises partner with providers as a means to uncover deep insights into factors common across the most successful digital programs.

Case study submissions are accepted on an ongoing basis and are independently validated by the enterprise client. Standouts are identified and selected by an independent ISG research review committee based on the objectives, solutions and outcomes achieved in the partnerships.

ISG Case Study Research informs the firm’s advisory work with enterprise clients, to both identify providers qualified to provide in-scope services, and to recommend those that should be considered as sourcing partners. The case studies also form the basis for the ISG Paragon Awards, which recognize the ongoing transformation of sourcing industry partnerships through new approaches and technologies.

For more information about the ISG Case Study Research program, visit the program website or contact ISG.

