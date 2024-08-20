ISG Announces Finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ North America

Program spotlights innovative approaches that drive business success through digital technology and new operating models

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ISGEvents–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards™ for North America, which recognize innovative approaches that help enterprises leverage technology to make a significant and lasting impact on their businesses.





Winners in each category will be selected by an independent expert panel of judges and announced at an ISG Sourcing Industry Awards gala dinner on Wednesday, September 25, at the Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa in Dallas.

Here are the finalists for the 2024 awards:

Excellence: Outstanding delivery by a service provider

Birlasoft with TMV Enterprises

Innova Solutions with Independence Blue Cross

Mastek with The Vitamin Shoppe®

Quinnox with AGCO Corporation

WNS with Delaware North

Innovation: Imagination and entrepreneurial spirit in helping organizations future-proof their businesses and better serve clients

Avaya with American Heart Association

Customertimes with Virginia Mental Health

LTIMindtree with UNHCR

Mastek with LifeLabs

TP Infinity with the Bimbo Connection Center of Grupo Bimbo

Transformation: The successful transformation of an organization or key business function

Genpact with McKesson Corp

Hexaware with Toyota Financial Services

LTIMindtree with Continental AG

Unisys with Benjamin Moore

WNS with Universal Music Group

Workplace of the Future: Recognizing client and employee experience and productivity beyond technology

Avaya with American Heart Association

Bell Techlogix with L3Harris Technologies

Infosys with Edgewell Personal Care

UST with Vanguard

AI Pacesetter: Recognizing substantial business impact through the adoption of AI

BIS with Funeral Directors Life

Persistent Systems with The Baldwin Group

Prophecy with The Texas Rangers

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Tiger Analytics with Kellanova

“Congratulations to the finalists for the 2024 ISG Paragon Awards North America,” said John Boccuzzi, Jr., partner and president, ISG Research. “Each of these partnerships has demonstrated impressive achievements in the technology services and sourcing industry. We are honored to celebrate the providers and enterprises that are working together to pursue groundbreaking solutions for business and technology challenges.”

The 2024 ISG Paragon Awards celebrate the evolution of the sourcing industry through the application of new sourcing approaches, automation and digital technology. Full details are available on the award website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG



+1 203 517 3119



will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG



+1 978 518 4520



isg@matternow.com