ISG Announces Finalists for 2024 Women in Digital Awards

ISG eBook features each woman selected as a finalist for the annual program across the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGWomeninDigitalAwards–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles.





The 458 women finalists in the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India, across five award categories, are detailed in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook, along with the independent panels of judges from each region. Winners will be announced during virtual awards ceremonies, by region, in September.

“The ISG Women in Digital Awards program aims to promote the advancement of women in digital roles by recognizing the leaders who are changing the technology landscape,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. “Congratulations to each finalist for the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards. Our firm is delighted to recognize your talents, accomplishments and contributions.”

Regional winners will be named in the following categories:

Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women’s Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact;

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact; Digital Titan of the Year: recognizing the most outstanding “Woman in Digital” for 2024 in each region.

“The ISG Women in Digital Awards program has grown exponentially in each of the three years since its launch in the Americas in 2022,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG EMEA Sales and Consulting, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. “This is indicative of just how many women are meaningfully impacting their organizations and the digital marketplace worldwide. We are inspired by their achievements, and we are thrilled to celebrate their successes.”

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

The virtual awards ceremony for the Americas will be held on September 5, at 6 p.m., U.S. ET. Awards for EMEA will be presented September 12, at 6 p.m., GMT, and awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented September 19, at 6 p.m., AEDT.

For more information and to register for the ISG Women in Digital Awards ceremonies, visit the program website or contact ISG.

