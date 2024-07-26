Home Business Wire ISG Announces Finalists for 2024 Women in Digital Awards
Business Wire

ISG Announces Finalists for 2024 Women in Digital Awards

di Business Wire

ISG eBook features each woman selected as a finalist for the annual program across the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGWomeninDigitalAwards–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced the finalists for the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles.


The 458 women finalists in the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and India, across five award categories, are detailed in an online ISG Women in Digital eBook, along with the independent panels of judges from each region. Winners will be announced during virtual awards ceremonies, by region, in September.

“The ISG Women in Digital Awards program aims to promote the advancement of women in digital roles by recognizing the leaders who are changing the technology landscape,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. “Congratulations to each finalist for the 2024 ISG Women in Digital Awards. Our firm is delighted to recognize your talents, accomplishments and contributions.”

Regional winners will be named in the following categories:

  • Digital Innovator: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;
  • Rock Star Leader: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;
  • Women’s Advocate: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;
  • Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact;
  • Digital Titan of the Year: recognizing the most outstanding “Woman in Digital” for 2024 in each region.

“The ISG Women in Digital Awards program has grown exponentially in each of the three years since its launch in the Americas in 2022,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG EMEA Sales and Consulting, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. “This is indicative of just how many women are meaningfully impacting their organizations and the digital marketplace worldwide. We are inspired by their achievements, and we are thrilled to celebrate their successes.”

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, ISG Digital Dish webcasts and events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

The virtual awards ceremony for the Americas will be held on September 5, at 6 p.m., U.S. ET. Awards for EMEA will be presented September 12, at 6 p.m., GMT, and awards for Asia Pacific and India will be presented September 19, at 6 p.m., AEDT.

For more information and to register for the ISG Women in Digital Awards ceremonies, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Contacts

Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG

+1 203 517 3119

will.thoretz@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4520

isg@matternow.com

Articoli correlati

Schrödinger Launches Initiative to Significantly Expand Application of Computational Tools for Predictive Toxicology

Business Wire Business Wire -
Initiative initially funded by $10 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR),...
Continua a leggere

WisdomTree Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record AUM of $109.7 Billion 940 bps of Operating Margin Expansion vs. YTD June 30, 2023 Diluted Earnings Per Share of...
Continua a leggere

Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum

Business Wire Business Wire -
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php