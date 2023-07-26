ISACA Introduces 2023-2024 Board of Directors

John De Santis, past chairman and CEO of HyTrust, will serve as board chair

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–Global digital trust association ISACA introduced its 2023-2024 Board of Directors today. Bringing deep tech, finance and business expertise and a strong global perspective, the board—including three new directors and ISACA CEO Erik Prusch—will be helmed by new board chair John De Santis, past ISACA vice chair and a technology executive with more than three decades of experience in software, networking and information security.





De Santis is a technology executive and past chairman and CEO of HyTrust, an IT infrastructure security software company that was acquired by Entrust in January 2021. A company-builder based in New Hampshire, USA, he has more than 30 years of international and US-based experience at venture-backed technology start-ups as well as at large global public companies in the telecom and IT fields. He currently serves on the fiduciary boards of Cequence Security and ValiMail, leading innovators in the cybersecurity space.

Prior to HyTrust, he was vice president, Cloud Services for VMware, chairman & CEO of TriCipher, and entrepreneur-in-residence at Trident Capital, and CEO at Sygate Technologies, where they developed the technical foundation of Symantec’s Enterprise Endpoint Protection suite. In his earlier experience, he led European operations for various software, hardware and telecom networking companies, as well as co-founded and led to exit a start-up that built the first optical fiber networking capability for IBM mainframes.

“Our community faces challenges each day, including keeping pace with rapidly iterating emerging technologies. I am committed to furthering ISACA’s mission to equip digital trust professionals to navigate these challenges and recalibrate for success in this new era,” says De Santis. “My term as board chair comes at an especially promising time for the organization with the recent announcement of ISACA’s new CEO, Erik Prusch. I look forward to supporting him and our dedicated staff team in advancing our professional community.”

Stepping into the vice chair role on ISACA’s board is Brennan P. Baybeck, SVP & CISO for Customer Success Services at Oracle Corporation. Baybeck has more than 30 years of experience in IT security, governance, risk, audit and consulting, and has worked in various industries designing, implementing and operating enterprise-wide programs to address global security risks. He has held other leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, StorageTek and Qwest Communications, and served as a security risk consulting director at a global consulting company for several years. Baybeck is also a long-time ISACA volunteer, having served as a chapter board leader for over 13 years and as ISACA board chair from 2019-2020.

Three new directors joined the ISACA board for the 2023-24 term—Stephen Gilfus, Jason Lau and Massimo Migliuolo. Gilfus, based in the US, is general partner of Oversight Ventures, an education and workforce investment firm (cybersecurity, AI, IT, safety, and risk), chairman of the Gilfus Education Group, a boutique management consulting firm, and one of the founders and business architects of Blackboard Inc., a global eLearning software, technology, and infrastructure company; he has more than 25 years of experience supporting mission-based organizations in governance, leadership, management, operations, and scalable growth mechanisms. Lau, who splits his time between Singapore and Hong Kong, is chief information security officer at Crypto.com and contributor to the World Economic Forum expert network. He has over 23 years of consulting experience for Fortune 500 companies in the fields of management consulting, cybersecurity, IT governance, privacy and risk management, and previously held senior cybersecurity leadership roles at Microsoft. Migliuolo, who splits his time between Malaysia and Switzerland, is executive chairman at Intuin, a digital transformation advisory firm, and previously served in leadership roles at Telekom Malaysia and Cisco Systems; in addition to being an experienced technology sector CEO, he is an investor and founder in three new companies with his sons as well.

In total, the following 13 leaders were installed on the 2023-2024 ISACA Board of Directors during ISACA’s Annual General Meeting held in Prague and virtually:

“It is an exciting time as we welcome ISACA’s new board of directors—talented leaders from across the world with unparalleled experience and dedication to advancing digital trust professions and serving our global community,” said Prusch. “I am honored to work closely with John and the rest of the board to advance our strategic priorities and drive further innovation in equipping professionals and enterprises with the knowledge, tools, and connections for each stage of their journeys.”

To read a blog post by De Santis, click here, and access board member bios at www.isaca.org/board.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

