ISACA Board Director Niel Harper Secures a Role in Professional Standards Working Group of UK Cyber Security Council

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–The UK Cyber Security Council has announced that Niel Harper, a cybersecurity executive and member of the ISACA Board of Directors, has secured a role in its Professional Standards Working Group. This appointment is an important recognition of Harper’s expertise and contributions to the field of cybersecurity.

The UK Cyber Security Council, an independent body of the UK’s cybersecurity profession, has been established to self-regulate the sector. Its core mission is to advance nationally recognized standards in cybersecurity to help achieve the UK Government’s National Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to make the country the safest place to live and work online. The Professional Standards Committee is a critical component of the council, tasked with creating and upholding professional standards that strengthen the cybersecurity workforce in the UK and enhance the nation’s cyber resilience.

Harper is a cybersecurity expert with extensive experience in the field, having worked with various organizations across the public and private sectors, providing expert advice and support on a range of cybersecurity issues. He is deeply committed to digital trust and to ensuring that individuals and organizations consistently benefit from safety, privacy, security, reliability, and data ethics when using online platforms. Throughout his career, he has held leadership and advisory roles with leading organizations across the globe, including AT&T Wireless, Bemol, Canonical, CARICOM Secretariat, CIBC, Deloitte, Doodle, European Commission, Internet Society, and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), among others.

Commenting on his appointment, Harper said: “I feel honored to have been chosen to join the Professional Standards Working Group of the UK Cyber Security Council. Collaborating with top experts in the field to shape the future of cybersecurity standards in the UK is an exciting opportunity. By working together, we aim to ensure that cybersecurity professionals have the necessary skills and expertise to safeguard critical infrastructure and assets from cyber threats. I am eager to contribute to the development of standards that will benefit both the industry and the country.”

“The importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, it has become an integral part of our daily lives. Cybersecurity professionals play a crucial role in keeping our personal and professional data safe from cyber threats,” said Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA’s Chief Global Strategy Officer.

“We wish Niel Harper all the best in his new role and are confident that his expertise and experience will make a significant contribution to the work of the UK Cyber Security Council’s Professional Standards Working Group,” adds Dimitriadis.

