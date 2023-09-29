ISACA Adds New Credentialing Pathway as Part of its New CMMI Model Upgrade

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#isaca–To support professionals as they embark on implementing performance improvement in their enterprises, ISACA has introduced a new credentialing pathway for the latest model of its Capability Maturity Model Integration, or CMMI, with a Building Organizational Capability (BOC) course and corresponding new Practitioner Exam.





This new course is designed to empower professionals with enhanced capability improvement skills and prepare them to become a CMMI practitioner or an Appraisal Team Member (ATM) for all domains that CMMI covers—data management, development, people management, safety, security, services, supplier management, and virtual work. It provides participants with in-depth insights into utilizing the CMMI model to drive business value through capability improvement, setting them up for success in tackling real-world challenges within their own organizations.

Its flexible structure caters to both seasoned CMMI Associates and newcomers seeking to leverage the CMMI model. In this era of evolving learning methods, associates will have the option to either undertake the comprehensive course or directly proceed to the Practitioner Exam, based on their proficiency and experience level. Successfully completing this course also opens the gateway to advanced CMMI training, equipping professionals with the prerequisites required for more specialized courses in the CMMI curriculum.

“As we continue to enhance ISACA’s CMMI offerings to keep pace with enterprises’ dynamic, evolving needs, we also innovate in developing resources to support professionals every step of the way in effectively harnessing the CMMI model,” says Simona Rollinson, ISACA Chief Operating Officer. “Through this CMMI credentialing pathway, we are committed to equipping professionals with the important skills they need through a flexible learning mode, while also providing them with a channel to demonstrate this valuable knowledge and expertise.”

CMMI practices have helped organizations worldwide elevate performance, improve quality, reduce inefficiencies, and better serve the needs of organizations and their customers. Its new model, launched in spring 2023, provides even more flexibility for organizations to customize their CMMI adoption to their specific needs, with three new domains—data management, people management and virtual work—added into version.

Current CMMI associates are eligible to self-study and purchase exam for a special introductory price of $500 before 31 March 2024. After 31 March 2024, CMMI Associates will be required to complete both the 4-day course and the exam; new students will need to complete the BOC course before proceeding to the Practitioner exam. No prior CMMI course is needed to sign up and complete the BOC course.

To learn more about the new course and pathway please visit: https://cmmiinstitute.com/store/building-organizational-capability. To learn more about CMMI, visit https://cmmiinstitute.com/products/cmmi/content-release. To view case studies from CMMI partner organizations such as Wipro, Avantare, and Whale Cloud, visit www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions.

About ISACA

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews

Contacts

communications@isaca.org

Emily Ayala, +1.847.385.7223



Bridget Drufke, +1.847.660.5554